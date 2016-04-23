Home Meadow overlooks unspoilt countryside in the quiet West Cambridgeshire village of Toft. It is laid out in wings called Snowdrop, Primrose, Fuchsia, and Bluebell; each with its own lounge and dining area as well as kitchen and bathroom facilities. Many rooms have views over the grounds and beyond. Residents are encouraged to bring items of their own furniture and possessions to complement those provided and to make their room feel personal and individual. As well as residential care, the home provides specialist care and support for individuals with dementia. It hosts a monthly 'Dementia Awareness Support Group' meeting every month, which home-based carers from the local communities attend for friendly support, advice and guidance. The gardens are stocked with trees, shrubs, roses and bedding plants that provide year-round colour and interest, while intimate courtyard gardens provide a quiet sun-trap.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.