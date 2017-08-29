Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Information and Advice

1 Lower Square St Nicholas Way (near the Civic Offices), Sutton,
SM1 1EA
020 8770 4090
www.ageuksutton.org.uk
advice@ageuksutton.org.uk

About Information and Advice

Age UK Sutton's Information & Advice and Advocacy is a free, independent and confidential service that is invaluable in empowering older people and improving their quality of life. They provide impartial, accessible and holistic information and advice to older people, their carers, family and friends. They also accept referrals from the public sector, health professionals and voluntary organisations. They are focused on representing the best interests of older people, their families and carers: by providing holistic knowledge, they encourage them to make informed decisions that allow them to play a full role in their communities and society.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Sutton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over, including those with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of London borough of Sutton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017