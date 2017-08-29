About Information and Advice

Age UK Sutton's Information & Advice and Advocacy is a free, independent and confidential service that is invaluable in empowering older people and improving their quality of life. They provide impartial, accessible and holistic information and advice to older people, their carers, family and friends. They also accept referrals from the public sector, health professionals and voluntary organisations. They are focused on representing the best interests of older people, their families and carers: by providing holistic knowledge, they encourage them to make informed decisions that allow them to play a full role in their communities and society.