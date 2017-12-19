About Friends of Age UK Sheffield

Friends of Age UK Sheffield receive information on events and offers negotiated with local retailers and groups. Such as Sheffield International Venues discounts (including swimming); John Lewis £50 voucher (reimbursement of computer purchase, available once during membership - conditions apply); Computer or iPad loan; Volunteering opportunities; Proceeds invested in supporting vulnerable older people in Sheffield; Opportunities to be involved in consultations, focus groups and recruitment; Voting rights at the Age UK Sheffield AGM; More retail discounts in Sheffield; Information on a wide range of local events and day trips (updates 4 times per year); One-to-one internet sessions (appointment only).