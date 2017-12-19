Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Friends of Age UK Sheffield

First Floor, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue 197 Eyre Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire,
S1 3FG
0114 250 2850
www.ageuksheffield.org.uk
enquiries@ageuksheffield.org.uk

About Friends of Age UK Sheffield

Friends of Age UK Sheffield receive information on events and offers negotiated with local retailers and groups. Such as Sheffield International Venues discounts (including swimming); John Lewis £50 voucher (reimbursement of computer purchase, available once during membership - conditions apply); Computer or iPad loan; Volunteering opportunities; Proceeds invested in supporting vulnerable older people in Sheffield; Opportunities to be involved in consultations, focus groups and recruitment; Voting rights at the Age UK Sheffield AGM; More retail discounts in Sheffield; Information on a wide range of local events and day trips (updates 4 times per year); One-to-one internet sessions (appointment only).

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Sheffield

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
