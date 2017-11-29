Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Good Neighbour Schemes

38 Holton Road, Barry, Vale of Glamorgan,
CF63 4HD
01446 747654
www.ageconnectscardiff.org.uk
nicola.rocket@ageconnectscardiff.org.uk

About Good Neighbour Schemes

Age Connect Cardiff can work with people who feel lonely or isolated to explore how they can be supported to stay socially active in a way that is right for them. Staff and volunteers provide: befriending volunteers to visit or support someone to get out to activities in the community; transport volunteers to support those who can no longer use public transport; shopping volunteers for those who struggle to do their own shopping (limited number); regular phone calls for a chat and to check that everything is ok.

Who runs this service

  • Age Connects Cardiff & the Vale

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people who are most in need. Those who don't have many family or friends visiting or don't get out of the house very often.
  • Older people in the Vale of Glamorgan

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
