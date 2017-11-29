About Good Neighbour Schemes

Age Connect Cardiff can work with people who feel lonely or isolated to explore how they can be supported to stay socially active in a way that is right for them. Staff and volunteers provide: befriending volunteers to visit or support someone to get out to activities in the community; transport volunteers to support those who can no longer use public transport; shopping volunteers for those who struggle to do their own shopping (limited number); regular phone calls for a chat and to check that everything is ok.