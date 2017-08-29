Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Music Therapy, Singing Groups and Training

Administration Office 28 Vine Way, Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire,
GL20 5FJ
07989 936270
www.mindsong.org.uk
admin@mindsong.org.uk

About Music Therapy, Singing Groups and Training

Mindsong provides professional music therapy for people who have mid to late-stage dementia, for whom verbal communication is often lost. Mindsong's therapists enable people to make, and communicate through, their own music, releasing emotions and memories. Training can be provided to activity co-ordinators to run singing groups. Mindsong trains its own empathetic volunteers to run Meaningful Music singing groups in care homes and day centres.

Who runs this service

  • Mindsong (music for dementia)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People in care homes and day centres, including sheltered housing communities. Referrals accepted for domiciliary therapy.
  • Residents of Gloucestershire and Worcestershire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017