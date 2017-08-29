Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Pabulum Blue Book

300 St. Faiths Road, Norwich, Norfolk,
NR6 7BJ
01603 787111
www.ageuk.org.uk/norfolk/information_advice_services/dementia-services/
info@ageuknorfolk.org.uk

A simple way for people with dementia to tell others about their needs, preferences, likes, dislikes and interests. There may be a time when, for health or other reasons, when a person is not able to fully explain their preferences regarding the care and treatment that they would like to receive. The Pabulum Blue Book allows a person to write down information about their likes, dislikes and preferences regarding their care which will help other people follow their wishes. The Pabulum Blue Book is particularly useful when a person is in an unfamiliar environment such as a hospital or care setting, but it is not limited to this use. A person complete a the themselves but an Age UK Norfolk adviser can visit a person at home or help them complete the Blue Book at a Pabulum Cafe.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Norfolk

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia
  • Norfolk area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
