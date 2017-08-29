About Pabulum Blue Book

A simple way for people with dementia to tell others about their needs, preferences, likes, dislikes and interests. There may be a time when, for health or other reasons, when a person is not able to fully explain their preferences regarding the care and treatment that they would like to receive. The Pabulum Blue Book allows a person to write down information about their likes, dislikes and preferences regarding their care which will help other people follow their wishes. The Pabulum Blue Book is particularly useful when a person is in an unfamiliar environment such as a hospital or care setting, but it is not limited to this use. A person complete a the themselves but an Age UK Norfolk adviser can visit a person at home or help them complete the Blue Book at a Pabulum Cafe.