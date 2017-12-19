About Richmond Health Walks

Keen walkers can now keep fit and healthy whilst enjoying the surroundings that Richmond upon Thames has to offer through a series of coordinated volunteer-led health walks. The Richmond Health Walks are one of a range of free healthy lifestyles services on offer for local residents as part the Richmond Lifestyles Service, commissioned by the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames. Many Walking for Health walks are short, flat and safe, and as such are suitable for people with dementia and their carers. Some schemes can also offer shorter or slower paced walk options. Before joining a walk, to make sure it is appropriate and to discuss any particular needs, it's always worth contacting the scheme. A small number of schemes run dementia-friendly walks that have been designed specifically to meet the needs of people with dementia and their carers.