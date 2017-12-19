Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Richmond Health Walks

Civic Centre, 44 York Street, Twickenham,
TW1 3BZ
020 7339 8541
bit.ly/2ALcINU
pam.mcmillen@richmondandwandsworth.gov.uk

About Richmond Health Walks

Keen walkers can now keep fit and healthy whilst enjoying the surroundings that Richmond upon Thames has to offer through a series of coordinated volunteer-led health walks. The Richmond Health Walks are one of a range of free healthy lifestyles services on offer for local residents as part the Richmond Lifestyles Service, commissioned by the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames. Many Walking for Health walks are short, flat and safe, and as such are suitable for people with dementia and their carers. Some schemes can also offer shorter or slower paced walk options. Before joining a walk, to make sure it is appropriate and to discuss any particular needs, it's always worth contacting the scheme. A small number of schemes run dementia-friendly walks that have been designed specifically to meet the needs of people with dementia and their carers.

Who runs this service

  • London Borough of Richmond upon Thames

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
