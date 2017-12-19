Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Sensory Palaces

Hampton Court Palace Kew Palace, London,
KT8 9AU
020 3166 6652
www.hrp.org.uk
sensorypalaces@hrp.org.uk

About Sensory Palaces

Sensory Palaces is a health and wellbeing programme at Hampton Court Palace and Kew Palace. Sessions are two hours long with up to three available each month. It is a chance to explore stories and characters from the palace's history in period spaces. Each session participants take part in activities such as arts and crafts, music, dance or drama which stimulate the senses. Sessions are designed for people living with early stages of dementia. The programme has been running since 2013 and has been proven to enhance participants' mood, and increase their sense of engagement and enjoyment of being with others. It provides participants with stimulating stories and activities to encourage new learning, and to share their own stories and knowledge with others. 'It's not just meeting other people, it's increasing our knowledge of history, I think. And then I think the sensory thing is good because it makes an impression.'

Who runs this service

  • Historic Royal Palaces

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia and their carers. All people living with dementia must be accompanied by a carer

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
