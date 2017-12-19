About Sensory Palaces

Sensory Palaces is a health and wellbeing programme at Hampton Court Palace and Kew Palace. Sessions are two hours long with up to three available each month. It is a chance to explore stories and characters from the palace's history in period spaces. Each session participants take part in activities such as arts and crafts, music, dance or drama which stimulate the senses. Sessions are designed for people living with early stages of dementia. The programme has been running since 2013 and has been proven to enhance participants' mood, and increase their sense of engagement and enjoyment of being with others. It provides participants with stimulating stories and activities to encourage new learning, and to share their own stories and knowledge with others. 'It's not just meeting other people, it's increasing our knowledge of history, I think. And then I think the sensory thing is good because it makes an impression.'