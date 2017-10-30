Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

The Bradbury

37B Grange Road, Kingston upon Thames,
KT1 2RA
020 8549 1230
www.staywellservices.org.uk
bradbury@staywellservices.org.uk

About The Bradbury

The Bradbury Centre is a social centre in the heart of Kingston with social activities, wellbeing and learning as well as a lovely cafe offering an appetising range of drinks, snacks and meals, including home-made cakes, soups and a roast lunch. The Bradbury makes the perfect place to meet with friends and grab a coffee or a bite to eat. Activities and events are open to all members regardless of ability. The encouraging tutors, facilitators and volunteers are supportive and understanding of needs and make joining a new group an easy thing to do.

Who runs this service

  • Staywell Age Concern Kingston

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults over 50
  • Residents of the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017