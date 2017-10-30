About The Bradbury

The Bradbury Centre is a social centre in the heart of Kingston with social activities, wellbeing and learning as well as a lovely cafe offering an appetising range of drinks, snacks and meals, including home-made cakes, soups and a roast lunch. The Bradbury makes the perfect place to meet with friends and grab a coffee or a bite to eat. Activities and events are open to all members regardless of ability. The encouraging tutors, facilitators and volunteers are supportive and understanding of needs and make joining a new group an easy thing to do.