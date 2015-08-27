Rose Court, is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care in Radcliffe on the outskirts of Manchester, with the M60 and M66 close by. Its Residents_ Cafe is designed and decorated to help those with memory loss, limited mobility and dementia. The bedrooms are situated over three floors, each offering a different type of care. Some have en suite or washroom facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Family and friends have access to an overnight stay room. The home organises reminiscence therapy, as well as therapy with music, pets and dolls. It has a minibus for outings, and a resident_s choir as well as a gardening club and a multimedia room offering a cinema style experience plus access to Skype. There is also a swimming club and many residents are members of the local gym. Outside, there are courtyard and garden areas as well as a patio.
