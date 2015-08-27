Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Rose Court Nursing and Residential Home

44-48 Water Street, Radcliffe,
M26 4DF
0161 724 9040
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/rose-court/

About Rose Court Nursing and Residential Home

Rose Court, is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care in Radcliffe on the outskirts of Manchester, with the M60 and M66 close by. Its Residents_ Cafe is designed and decorated to help those with memory loss, limited mobility and dementia. The bedrooms are situated over three floors, each offering a different type of care. Some have en suite or washroom facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Family and friends have access to an overnight stay room. The home organises reminiscence therapy, as well as therapy with music, pets and dolls. It has a minibus for outings, and a resident_s choir as well as a gardening club and a multimedia room offering a cinema style experience plus access to Skype. There is also a swimming club and many residents are members of the local gym. Outside, there are courtyard and garden areas as well as a patio.

Accommodation

  • 87Residents
  • 20Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 67Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Bury

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Karen Davies

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
