About Assisted Shopping Scheme

A service that allows older people to do their own shopping by providing transport to a local supermarket. Transport operates from Brompton on Swale, Gilling West, Richmond and Colburn, and takes clients to Morrisons in Darlington. An adapted minibus is used and, as well as a driver, there is a support worker who can help with shopping. There is an opportunity to meet in the cafeteria for refreshments before the journey home to the client's door.