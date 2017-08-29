Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Assisted Shopping Scheme

St John's Community Centre Shute Road, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire,
DL9 4AF
07916 554046
www.stjohnscc.org.uk
mc.stjohnscentre@btinternet.com

About Assisted Shopping Scheme

A service that allows older people to do their own shopping by providing transport to a local supermarket. Transport operates from Brompton on Swale, Gilling West, Richmond and Colburn, and takes clients to Morrisons in Darlington. An adapted minibus is used and, as well as a driver, there is a support worker who can help with shopping. There is an opportunity to meet in the cafeteria for refreshments before the journey home to the client's door.

Who runs this service

  • St. John's Community Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people who wish to do their own shopping, but may require help with transport. Residents of Richmondshire.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
