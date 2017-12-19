About Community Transport South Wiltshire (CTSW)

Community Transport South Wiltshire is a Salisbury based charity that focuses on providing door-to-door transport for people who would otherwise find it difficult to get out and about. A huge factor in reducing the quality of life for the elderly and disabled people is not being able to get around. Community Transport South Wiltshire provide a lifeline and help relieve the loneliness and isolation of those unable to get out and about from their homes by making it possible for them to do the things that most people take for granted: trips to the shops, an appointment for the hairdressers, the doctors or simply visiting family and friends.