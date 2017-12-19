Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Community Transport South Wiltshire (CTSW)

c/o Wiltshire Council Environmental Services Stephenson Road, Salisbury, Wiltshire,
SP2 7NP
01722 414566
salisbury-ct@btconnect.com

About Community Transport South Wiltshire (CTSW)

Community Transport South Wiltshire is a Salisbury based charity that focuses on providing door-to-door transport for people who would otherwise find it difficult to get out and about. A huge factor in reducing the quality of life for the elderly and disabled people is not being able to get around. Community Transport South Wiltshire provide a lifeline and help relieve the loneliness and isolation of those unable to get out and about from their homes by making it possible for them to do the things that most people take for granted: trips to the shops, an appointment for the hairdressers, the doctors or simply visiting family and friends.

Who runs this service

  • Community Transport South Wiltshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older, frail or disabled people

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
