Support group

Volunteer Transport Scheme

Swale Community and Voluntary Scheme Central House Central Avenue, Sittingbourne, Kent,
ME10 4NU
01795 426647
www.swalecvs.org.uk
louise.parpworth@swalecvs.co.uk

About Volunteer Transport Scheme

Swale Community and Voluntary Scheme runs a transport scheme, through which volunteer drivers use their own cars to take people from their homes to doctor's, dental or hospital appointments, or social appointments, eg hairdressers. The driver can wait for up to two hours at the destination. A friend or family member can travel at no extra cost. People must first become members of the scheme which has an annual fee. Two working days' notice should be given when booking a journey.

Who runs this service

  • Swale Community and Voluntary Services

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people or people with a disability or illness, including people in early stages of dementia, who have difficulty in accessing public transport to attend medical appointments and social appointments
  • Residents of Swale

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
