Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

West Eaton Nursing Home

West Eaton House, Worcester Road, Leominster,
HR6 0QJ
01568 610395
www.heritagemanor.co.uk

About West Eaton Nursing Home

West Eaton is situated in a rural setting just outside Leominster, and has been converted to accommodate 33 residents in both single and double rooms (many en suite) over two floors. There is an activities programme including chair-based exercise, garden parties, arts and crafts, cake making and singalongs, and the home recently worked with the Courtyard theatre in Hereford to produce a play based on residents_ experiences. There is a lounge and conservatory with views across the valley, and residents are encouraged to get outside to the garden as much as possible, to help with the gardening or simply to relax. The home holds its own summer fete every year.

Accommodation

  • 32Residents
  • 7Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 17Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Herefordshire

Who runs this service

  • Heritage Manor Limited

Registered manager

Suzanne Huxley

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017