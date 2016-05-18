Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Wray Common Nursing Home

Wray Common Road, Reigate,
RH2 0ND
01737 240563

About Wray Common Nursing Home

Wray Common Nursing and Residential Home in Reigate is a well-established home, which aims for a high standard of care given to its residents within a homely environment. The health and social needs of new residents are assessed prior to admission and a detailed personal care plan is devised for their future care. The home welcome input from relatives and next of kin to help attain the best quality of life for their residents. Wray Common offers accommodation for short stays, such as respite, convalescence and carer breaks, as well as long-term care. There is a varied programme of activities and residents enjoy their nutritious menu.

Accommodation

  • 52Residents
  • 43Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 9Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Dovestone Estates Limited

Registered manager

Melanie Sadler

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

