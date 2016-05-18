Wray Common Nursing and Residential Home in Reigate is a well-established home, which aims for a high standard of care given to its residents within a homely environment. The health and social needs of new residents are assessed prior to admission and a detailed personal care plan is devised for their future care. The home welcome input from relatives and next of kin to help attain the best quality of life for their residents. Wray Common offers accommodation for short stays, such as respite, convalescence and carer breaks, as well as long-term care. There is a varied programme of activities and residents enjoy their nutritious menu.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.