Daphne has been caring for her husband Mike for almost 40 years. When her health suffered from the stress of being a carer, Daphne had a carer’s assessment which helped her to rebuild her life.

"On my wedding day in 1973 my mother-in-law said, ‘When you marry Michael, you marry his moods.’ and two years on I knew what she meant. Gradually his mood swings got worse and I found it very difficult to know how to handle them. I was really worried about him. Eventually he tried to kill himself and got a brain injury caused by the carbon monoxide poisoning.

Difficult to cope with being a carer

I grieve for the person I had before – the man I married. We had planned to have a family, but I couldn't cope with having children as well as a child for a husband.

I found the situation very difficult and I felt very angry. Michael has slowly got better, though, so I have spent 38 years in an improving situation. Today, however, that is reversing somewhat as he now has Alzheimer’s.

“The sooner you get the carer's assessment done, the sooner you know what is out there to help you.”

Working while caring

I was an inspector of teaching art and design in colleges in London. I came back every Friday night to Cheltenham to support my elderly parents as well as Mike, doing a week’s worth of things over a weekend and then going back to my job.

I was the key wage earner, but I also planned a full schedule of all sorts of stimulating things for Mike – making furniture, being read and talked to, and that really got him going again. When I had a holiday, I was so exhausted that I was always ill.