Read our advice on what to do if you feel that you have been treated unfairly at work because you're a carer.

You have a right to not be harassed or discriminated against at work because you’re a carer. It doesn’t matter whether it’s your employer or other colleagues who are treating you unfairly, you’re entitled to feel safe and supported at your workplace.

If you think you've experienced harassment or discrimination as a result of being a carer – for example, if you have missed out on a promotion or feel intimidated or degraded by comments made by other staff, there are a number of different steps you can take.

Try talking to your manager about the problem.

about the problem. Raise a formal grievance if you're not happy with your manager's response.

if you're not happy with your manager's response. Go to an employment tribunal if all else fails.

If you’re unsure about your rights at work or what action to take, ACAS or your trade union representative can give you advice on what to do. It can also be helpful to seek support from other carers who have been in the same situation, for example on online forums such as Carers UK or Carers Trust. In our list of Useful organisations and websites, you can find information on how to go to an employment tribunal.

Although the Equality Act in England, Scotland and Wales, and the Disability Discrimination Act in Northern Ireland, protects carers from being discriminated against for being associated with a disabled person, the right to have your employer make reasonable adjustments in the workplace only extends to the disabled person, not to the carer. Therefore, you will only be able to utilise the methods previously mentioned to permanently or temporarily alter your normal working pattern.

