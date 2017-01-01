Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Age UK

Independent charity giving advice to older people, including advice on filling in benefits forms.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Alzheimer’s Society

A charity aimed at improving the lives of people living with dementia. Their online shop has many products specifically for dementia sufferers.

Telephone: 020 7423 3500

Helpline: 0300 222 11 22

Website: www.alzheimers.org.uk

Online shop: http://shop.alzheimers.org.uk/

In Scotland, contact Alzheimer Scotland – Action on dementia

Website: www.alzscot.org

British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACUP)

The BACP offers information about different types of counselling and how to choose a counsellor. There is an online search facility to find a registered professional counsellor in your area.

Website: www.bacp.co.uk

Cancer Research UK

A nationwide charity for people affected by cancer. Offers advice to friends and family members on how to cope with diagnosis and loss. You can chat with others who’ve had similar experiences on the online forums.

Website: www.cancerresearchuk.org

Cruse Bereavement Care

The largest of the national charities providing support to bereaved people. It offers lots of advice on its website, plus useful links and an online bookstore.

Helpline: 0844 477 9400: open Monday-Friday 9.30-5pm (excluding bank holidays), with extended hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, when they are open until 8pm. Calls will cost 7 pence per minute to call, plus your telephone provider's access charge.

Website: www.cruse.org.uk

Publications page

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.

Advice line: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org

Carers Trust

A charity supporting unpaid carers, both young and old, with a carers chat forum and links to local support networks.

Website: www.carers.org

Hospice UK

Offers an online search tool to help you find your nearest hospice, which you can then check to see if it offers bereavement services

Website: www.hospiceuk.org

Macmillan

Charity for cancer care and support. Macmillan nurses can provide respite care for people caring for those with cancer. Its website offers lots of helpful advice, and online communities, for those left bereaved by cancer.

Telephone: 0808 808 00 00

Website: www.macmillan.org.uk

Macmillan: coping at the end life

Marie Curie

Charity offering care and support for those with terminal illnesses, and their families. The website offers lots of useful help and advice about coping with grief and bereavement as a result of terminal illness.

Helpline for confidential support and practical information on all aspects of terminal illness: 0800 090 2309. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 11am-5pm; closed Sunday. Calls are free from landlines and mobile phones.

Website: www.mariecurie.org.uk

Samaritans

Offers support for anyone in emotional distress, all day and every day.

Helpline: 116 123, which is free to call.

Website: www.samaritans.org

