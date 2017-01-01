If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Respite care is care given by a person, group or organisation to provide an unpaid carer with a temporary break from their responsibilities.

In this guide we use the term ‘respite care’ to cover all forms of respite care – from care homes to home care services, and day centres to holidays.

This article provides an overview of respite care, including:

1. Reasons for needing respite care

2. Why is respite care important?

3. Planning ahead for respite care

Reasons for needing respite care

There are many reasons why you, or the person you care for, might want or need respite care.

'Looking after someone is physically draining and emotionally draining, and you need a little bit of respite yourself.' Rachel K's story

For you as carer: it might be that you need a break from caring to rest and recharge your batteries, to deal with other family commitments or due to a breakdown in your own health.

For your relative: the person that you care for might need short-term specialist health care following an illness or operation, or to prevent admission to hospital. They might want to ‘test out’ living in a particular care home to see if they like it before making a permanent move. They might want to take a holiday away from home, but still need to be cared for while they are away.

Why is respite care important?

For you as carer: respite care allows you to take the break that you need, safe in the knowledge that your relative is getting the care that they need.

Being a carer can be very demanding, taking up a lot of emotional and physical energy. Carers often feel worried or guilty about taking time off. But taking breaks from caring is very important, for both the carer and the person being cared for.