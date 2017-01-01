Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

There are a number of options for respite care, including day care centres, home care and support and respite care in care homes.

On this page you can find information about the different types of respite care that are available, including

1. Day care centres or clubs

2. Home care and support

3. Respite care homes

4. Intermediate care

5. Holidays

6. Friends and family

Day care centres or clubs

“Phoebe went to a day centre two or three times a week and I took those opportunities to do things locally, such as studying and being very active in my neighbourhood.” Hubert's story

Day care centres or clubs are usually run by councils or local charities, such as Age UK. Your relative can attend regularly – usually one or two days a week – to socialise and take part in activities.

Transport to and from the day centre is usually provided. Centres might provide specialist care, such as facilities for wheelchair users, people with poor sight or support for people with dementia. Use our Care services directory to find local support groups for people living with dementia.