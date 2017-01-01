Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Respite care

Checklist for considerations when arranging day care

If you are arranging day care, there are some things you should bear in mind before making a decision on the provider. You can download the list below at the bottom of the page.

  • Location: where is the day care centre and how long will it take to get there?
  • Transport: what are the transport arrangements to and from the centre? How long will the journey take?
  • Ownership: who is it run by? A local authority or charity?
  • Costs: what costs would your relative have to pay? There might be a charge for attendance, plus additional costs for meals and transport.
  • Meeting special needs: can the centre cater for any specialist needs that your relative has? For example, do they cater for disabled people or those with dementia?
  • Food: are meals provided? Can any special dietary needs be met?
  • Activities: what sorts of activities are offered at the centre? Would your relative enjoy these?
  • Visiting: can you and your relative visit the day centre before making any decisions? This will give you a chance to look around and chat to staff and residents.

Downloadable checklist

Use the link below to download our checklist for arranging day care.

This file requires Adobe Acrobat. If you do not have Adobe you can use Open Office or Google docs (requires Google account) to view the file.

More information

Page last reviewed: June 2015
Next review due: September 2017
Which? works for you © Which? 2017