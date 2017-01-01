Respite care
Checklist for considerations when arranging day care
If you are arranging day care, there are some things you should bear in mind before making a decision on the provider. You can download the list below at the bottom of the page.
- Location: where is the day care centre and how long will it take to get there?
- Transport: what are the transport arrangements to and from the centre? How long will the journey take?
- Ownership: who is it run by? A local authority or charity?
- Costs: what costs would your relative have to pay? There might be a charge for attendance, plus additional costs for meals and transport.
- Meeting special needs: can the centre cater for any specialist needs that your relative has? For example, do they cater for disabled people or those with dementia?
- Food: are meals provided? Can any special dietary needs be met?
- Activities: what sorts of activities are offered at the centre? Would your relative enjoy these?
- Visiting: can you and your relative visit the day centre before making any decisions? This will give you a chance to look around and chat to staff and residents.
Downloadable checklist
Use the link below to download our checklist for arranging day care.
- Arranging day care checklist (pdf: 1.6MB)
This file requires Adobe Acrobat. If you do not have Adobe you can use Open Office or Google docs (requires Google account) to view the file.
More information
- Benefits and allowances for the elderly: your relative may be entitled to financial support that could help with the cost of attending day care.
- Checklist for considerations when choosing respite care: tips to help you make a decision.
- Financing respite care: a comprehensive guide to financing respite care.
Page last reviewed: June 2015
Next review due: September 2017