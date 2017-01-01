If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

If you are choosing respite care, there are some things you should do before making a decision on the provider. You can download the list below at the bottom of this page.

Contracts and small print When arranging residential or domiciliary respite care you should be given a contract stating the details of care and any other terms and conditions. This should include information about notice periods, cancellation clauses and (if applicable) bank holiday payments. It is important to read this carefully before signing. If you are not offered a written contract make sure you ask for one.