Age UK

Charity providing information, advice and support for the elderly – including advice about respite care and day centres in your area.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Carers Trust

A charity supporting unpaid carers, both young and old, with a carers chat forum and links to local support networks.

Website: www.carers.org

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.

Adviceline: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org

Carers Direct (NHS)

NHS information and advice for carers.

Telephone: 0300 123 1053

Website: www.nhs.uk/carersdirect/

Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)

National network of free advice centres that can give advice on benefits and other options for financing care.

Telephone: 08454 04 05 06 (Consumer helpline)

Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk

The Disaway Trust

A registered charity that organises group holidays for people with physical disabilities aged 16 to 80 years and their carers.

Website: www.disaway.co.uk

Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC)

Free advice on housing options for people in later life. The EAC website features two sites now combined into one: HousingCare.org and FirstStop.

Telephone: 0800 377 7070

Website: www.eac.org.uk/www.firststopadvice.co.uk

GOV.UK

To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about local authority care homes and the care needs and financial assessments.

Website (UK): www.gov.uk

Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk

Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk

Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

Macmillan

Charity for cancer care and support. Macmillan nurses can provide respite care for people caring for those with cancer.

Telephone: 0808 808 00 00

Website: www.macmillan.org.uk

Regulation of care providers

For information about care homes and agencies in your area and the most recent reports on how they meet national standards.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) – England

Telephone: 03000 616161 (national customer service centre)

Website: www.cqc.org.uk

Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) – Northern Ireland

Telephone: 028 9051 7500

Website: www.rqia.org.uk

Care Inspectorate – Scotland

Telephone: 0845 600 9527

Website: www.careinspectorate.com

Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) – Wales

Telephone: 0300 062 5609 (North Wales)

Telephone: 01267 245160 (South West Wales)

Telephone: 0300 062 8888 (South East Wales)

Website: www.csiw.wales.gov.uk

Revitalise

UK charity providing short breaks and holidays (respite care) for people with physical disabilities and carers

Telephone: 0303 303 0145

Website: www.revitalise.org.uk

Royal Voluntary Society (RVS)

Charity offering befriending, local transport services and activities for older people.

Telephone: 0845 608 0122

Website: www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

Saga

The Saga Respite for Carers Trust provides holidays for carers aged 50 and over.

Telephone: 01303 774421 (respite for carers)

Website: www.saga.co.uk

Shared Care Scotland

Information and advice about respite care for families in Scotland.

Telephone: 01383 622462

Website: www.sharedcarescotland.org.uk

Tourism for All

A national charity that provides information on accessible holiday venues for disabled people, their carers and family.

Website: www.tourismforall.org.uk

Turn 2 Us

A charity that helps people in financial need to access welfare benefits, charitable grants and other financial help

Telephone: 0808 802 2000

Website: www.turn2us.org.uk

UK Homecare Association (UKHCA)

For information and advice about home care services and to find local providers in your area.

Telephone: 020 8661 8188

Website: www.ukhca.co.uk

