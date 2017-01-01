Respite care
Useful organisations and websites for taking a break from caring
Age UK
Charity providing information, advice and support for the elderly – including advice about respite care and day centres in your area.
Telephone: 0800 169 6565
Website: www.ageuk.org.uk
Carers Trust
A charity supporting unpaid carers, both young and old, with a carers chat forum and links to local support networks.
Website: www.carers.org
Carers UK
A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.
Adviceline: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org
Carers Direct (NHS)
NHS information and advice for carers.
Telephone: 0300 123 1053
Website: www.nhs.uk/carersdirect/
Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)
National network of free advice centres that can give advice on benefits and other options for financing care.
Telephone: 08454 04 05 06 (Consumer helpline)
Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk
The Disaway Trust
A registered charity that organises group holidays for people with physical disabilities aged 16 to 80 years and their carers.
Website: www.disaway.co.uk
Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC)
Free advice on housing options for people in later life. The EAC website features two sites now combined into one: HousingCare.org and FirstStop.
Telephone: 0800 377 7070
Website: www.eac.org.uk/www.firststopadvice.co.uk
GOV.UK
To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about local authority care homes and the care needs and financial assessments.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk
Macmillan
Charity for cancer care and support. Macmillan nurses can provide respite care for people caring for those with cancer.
Telephone: 0808 808 00 00
Website: www.macmillan.org.uk
Regulation of care providers
For information about care homes and agencies in your area and the most recent reports on how they meet national standards.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) – England
Telephone: 03000 616161 (national customer service centre)
Website: www.cqc.org.uk
Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) – Northern Ireland
Telephone: 028 9051 7500
Website: www.rqia.org.uk
Care Inspectorate – Scotland
Telephone: 0845 600 9527
Website: www.careinspectorate.com
Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) – Wales
Telephone: 0300 062 5609 (North Wales)
Telephone: 01267 245160 (South West Wales)
Telephone: 0300 062 8888 (South East Wales)
Website: www.csiw.wales.gov.uk
Revitalise
UK charity providing short breaks and holidays (respite care) for people with physical disabilities and carers
Telephone: 0303 303 0145
Website: www.revitalise.org.uk
Royal Voluntary Society (RVS)
Charity offering befriending, local transport services and activities for older people.
Telephone: 0845 608 0122
Website: www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk
Saga
The Saga Respite for Carers Trust provides holidays for carers aged 50 and over.
Telephone: 01303 774421 (respite for carers)
Website: www.saga.co.uk
Shared Care Scotland
Information and advice about respite care for families in Scotland.
Telephone: 01383 622462
Website: www.sharedcarescotland.org.uk
Tourism for All
A national charity that provides information on accessible holiday venues for disabled people, their carers and family.
Website: www.tourismforall.org.uk
Turn 2 Us
A charity that helps people in financial need to access welfare benefits, charitable grants and other financial help
Telephone: 0808 802 2000
Website: www.turn2us.org.uk
UK Homecare Association (UKHCA)
For information and advice about home care services and to find local providers in your area.
Telephone: 020 8661 8188
Website: www.ukhca.co.uk
