Housing options
Home alterations
This guide contains information about adaptations you can make to your relative’s home to improve safety and accessibility, including introducing hand rails, stair lifts and measures to protect against fires and floods.
In this guide
Choosing and fitting grab railsFitting grab rails in a bathroom or by steps is a simple way to help an older person keep their balance and stay safe at home. We explain your choices and how to fit them.
Wheelchair and scooter adaptationsIt may be necessary to make some adjustments in and around the home if your relative uses a wheelchair or a scooter. Find out more about ramps and storage here.
Stairlifts and other home adaptationsFind out about adaptations you can make to your relative's home, from stairlifts and accessible power sockets to remote controls for opening windows and curtains.
Preventing fires and floodsFind out about the things you can do to make sure the risk of fire is minimised in your relative’s home.
Home security
Few things are more important than being - and feeling - safe in our own home.
Real-life stories
Lynne82, PembrokeshireLynne is 82 and lives with her husband John in West Wales. She found getting up and down stairs was painful at times, so they installed a stairlift.Read Lynne's story
Frank O.64, WalsallFrank’s mother Frances is 92 and lives in her own house. She recently fell following a stroke and broke her hip, so Frank knew he had to move her bedroom downstairs.Read Frank O.'s story