Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

People over the age of 60 are eligible for free prescriptions, but it may not always be easy or practical for your relative to collect them.

You should be able to collect your relative’s prescriptions and medications on their behalf, providing you have the right information and documentation.

This page contains information on:

1. Free prescriptions

2. Prescription prepayment certificates (PPCs)

3. Collecting your relative’s prescriptions

4. Home delivery service

Free prescriptions

Anyone who is aged 60 years or over (or is on certain benefits, such as income support, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, universal credit or pension credit) is entitled to free prescriptions.

Prescription prepayment certificates (PPC)

If your relative is not yet 60 and is taking medication on a regular basis, they could save money by getting a prescription prepayment certificate (PPC). This will cover all of your relative’s NHS prescriptions, including dental.

A three-month PPC costs £29.10 and a 12-month PPC costs £104 (2017-18). If your relative needs two prescription items a month, they could save almost £100 over the year, and if they need four items a month, they could save just under £300 a year.

You can apply for a PPC online or by calling 0300 330 1341. If your relative wants a 12-month PPC, it’s possible to pay in instalments.

Collecting your relative’s prescriptions

If your relative has one or more repeat prescriptions, it may not be practical for them to go to the GP surgery and the pharmacy regularly.

It's possible to collect prescriptions for a relative, but there are some rules and regulations.

Collecting from their GP surgery

It’s perfectly acceptable to pick up a repeat prescription from the GP surgery on your relative’s behalf, as long as the person you are collecting it for has informed the surgery in advance. You won’t usually need to provide proof of your identity, but you’ll probably be asked to confirm your relative’s name and registered address.

Some surgeries will send the prescription directly to the pharmacy, which prevents an extra journey to collect the prescription.

Collecting from the pharmacy

If you have the prescription form and would like to collect your relative’s medication from the pharmacy, your relative (the patient) must first complete part one of the prescription form (FP1). You will then need to complete parts two and three. On the form, you’ll also need to confirm that your relative receives free prescriptions.

To collect the medication, you’ll simply need to present this form to the pharmacist.

Home delivery service

Some pharmacies offer a home delivery service for patients who are not able to visit regularly for repeat prescriptions. If you think your relative would benefit from this, you should ask about it at their local pharmacy.

More information

Dealing with a medical emergency: this guide can help you prepare for what to do in the event of a medical emergency.

Medication management systems: find out more about how to deal with a relative's medical problems and support them with medication management.

Dealing with changing care needs: changing care needs are inevitable. This guide provides information and advice about what to expect.

Page last reviewed: November 2016

Next review due: February 2019