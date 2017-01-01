Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

More from Which?

Other sources of information relating to this subject on the Which? website.

Choosing the right mobility scooter

Action on Hearing Loss (AHL)

Previously known as the Royal National Institute for Deaf People, AHL is a charity that provides excellent information for people with partial or total hearing loss.

Telephone: 0808 808 0123

Website: www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk

Age UK

Independent charity giving advice to older people, including on driving, other transport options and concessions.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Alzheimer’s Society

A charity aimed at improving the lives of people living with dementia.

Telephone: 020 7423 3500

Helpline: 0300 222 11 22

Website: alzheimers.org.uk/

In Scotland, contact Alzheimer Scotland – Action on dementia

www.alzscot.org

Cyclorama

Online cycling magazine, with some interesting articles on cycling for older people.

Website: www.cyclorama.net/index.php

Website: www.cyclorama.net/viewArticle.php?id=236

Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA)

The Government department responsible for issuing and renewing drivers' licences.

Telephone: 0300 790 6801

Website: www.gov.uk/government/organisations/driver-and-vehicle-licensing-agency

Driver & Vehicle Licensing Northern Ireland (DVLNI)

The Government department in Northern Ireland responsible for issuing and renewing drivers' licences.

Telephone: 0845 4024 000

Website: www.dvani.gov.uk

Forum of Mobility Centres

Charity offering driving assessments and advice for older people with medical conditions and disabilities which may affect their driving.

Telephone: 0800 559 3636

Website: www.mobility-centres.org.uk

To find your relative’s nearest centre: www.drivingmobility.org.uk/find-a-centre/

GOV.UK: community transport

Government website providing a search function to find community transport in your area.

Website: www.gov.uk/community-transport-services-shopmobility

GOV.UK: health conditions and driving

Government website advising which health conditions must be reported to the DVLA.

Website: www.gov.uk/health-conditions-and-driving

Rica

Rica (formerly Ricability) is the trading name of the national research charity Research Institute for Consumer Affairs. They focus specifically on issues of concern to disabled and older consumers. Their website has many guides to products relating to mobility, the home and technology.

Telephone: 020 7427 2460

Website: www.rica.org.uk

Road Driver

Organisation campaigning to make roads safer, which offers useful hints and tips for older drivers.

Website: www.roaddriver.co.uk

Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB)

The RNIB offers information, support and advice to partially sighted and blind people of all ages.

Telephone: 0303 123 9999

Website: www.rnib.org.uk

Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA)

Charity providing excellent fact sheets to help drivers stay safe.

Website: www.rospa.com

Shopmobility

Shopmobility is a charity set up to assist people with mobility difficulties – whether permanent or temporary – with shopping or leisure pursuits in city and shopping centres through hiring electric scooters or wheelchairs.

Telephone: 0844 41 41 850

Website: www.shopmobilityuk.org

Still Safe to Drive

Website with several helpful and informative videos aimed at older drivers.

Website: www.stillsafetodrive.org.uk/

Page last reviewed: January 2016

Next review due: January 2018