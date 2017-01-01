If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

If you suspect that you or a relative has dementia, it is important for them to get a timely professional diagnosis so that they can get the support they need. Below outlines the five steps to diagnosing dementia.

1. Talk it through

As a first step, it can be a good idea to sit down and discuss the problem with your relative if this is something you're comfortable doing. Choose a time when you can sit down together, without any interruptions, to talk things through. Your relative may have noticed that there have been problems. However, people with dementia may not recognise or wish to acknowledge that they have any symptoms and may not be aware of their memory loss, which can make it more difficult to bring up the subject.

When you chat, you can try to gauge their awareness of the problem and the extent of the difficulties he or she is experiencing, giving some examples. You can also explain that some memory changes in later life are normal and that there can be many explanations.

2. Visit a GP

Second opinion If you or your relative are unhappy with the GP’s decision, you can talk if through with the GP. If you’re still unhappy with their response, you can seek a second opinion from another GP.



Your relative’s GP should be the first port of call if you or your relative have concerns about memory problems or any of the symptoms mentioned in What is dementia?. It can be helpful if a family member can accompany the person who has a memory problem if possible, because he or she is likely to need support and reassurance. The GP might also ask you to provide information about the difficulties you think your relative has been experiencing and you can find out what tests or referrals are being proposed or organised.

The GP should ask questions to rule out other causes of memory loss (for example, head injury, stress, medication with side effects, possible infections or any thyroid or vitamin deficiencies). They might also carry out a physical examination and tests to assess mental ability. If they suspect that the problems might be caused by a progressive condition such as dementia, they may want to review your relative in a few weeks’ or months’ time, or refer them to a specialist for an assessment.

3. Referral to a specialist

Depending on your relative’s age and other medical conditions or symptoms, the GP will probably refer to a specialist – such as a neurologist, an old-age psychiatrist or the local memory assessment service – for a more thorough assessment. A specialist service will have more knowledge and experience about the condition, as well as have access to specialist testing (such as brain scans) and support services.

If you want a referral but the GP doesn't offer it, discuss it with the doctor - they may have a good reason not to refer. If after talking to the GP you still feel that you want a referral, you may wish to get a second opinion from another doctor.