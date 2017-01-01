If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Sometimes a person with dementia can become aggressive – verbally or physically – to those around them. Unfortunately, loved ones and carers are the ones that most often have to deal with this. Seek advice and support from the specialists involved in care or ask your GP if they think a referral to the Community Mental Health Team might be needed.

After the incident Carry on as normal : draw a line under what happened and try not to bring it up again. Your relative may have forgotten what happened and could become upset or distressed if you mention it later. Focus on your relative, not the behaviour that they displayed.

Don't bottle things up: if you are hurt, angry or upset it might help to talk through your feelings with others – for example, a health professional, family member, counsellor or dementia support worker.