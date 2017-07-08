Ed Sheeran takes decisive stance against ticket touts

New tickets for Ed Sheeran’s European and UK Tour, on sale from 9am on Saturday 8 July, will only be deemed valid if they are bought direct or via the official reseller Twickets, the singer has confirmed.

Ed Sheeran and his team have stated that only tickets either bought direct from official sellers like Ticketmaster or unwanted tickets bought from fans via official resale partner Twickets will be valid.

Fans will also need to provide the tickets, booking confirmation and credit card, plus a valid form of ID to gain entry to the concert on the night.

The move has been made to stop people from making a profit from dodgy ticket selling and ripping off fans.

Fan-to-fan ticket resale platform Twickets doesn’t allow the price of tickets to be more than the original face value.

No entry for tickets bought unofficially

The singer and his team have confirmed that the no-entry rule will apply to all resold tickets bought from unofficial sites, regardless of whether the person bought a resold ticket from a ticket tout or a member of the general public.

Anyone attempting to enter a venue for the newly announced concert dates between May and August next year with a ticket bought from an unofficial source will be turned away.

We’ve already seen ticket alerts on unofficial sites set up for some of these dates.

Alex Neill, Which? Home Products and Services managing director said: ‘By purchasing tickets to a concert from an unofficial website, you run the risk of being declined entry and may end up paying massively over the odds.

‘Consumers should avoid buying or selling tickets from any other site other than the official Twickets site, even if they do pop up on another major resale site.’

Be careful buying tickets online

Buying tickets online can sometimes be a tricky business – especially if it isn’t clear whether or not the ticket seller is official or if tickets fail to turn up at all.

If you’re thinking about buying from a ticket tout for a different event, our guides can help you to spot whether a ticket seller is official and tell you what to do if things go wrong.