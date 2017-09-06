If you’re popping out to the shops tomorrow, look out for this £320 4K ultra-HD Bauhn TV in Aldi. Available in store from 7 September, this budget 49-inch set claims to offer a pin-sharp picture for a fraction of the price of its rivals.

But before you part with your cash, you may want to think twice about whether this TV will deliver the quality you’d expect from a brand new 4K ultra-HD model.

While we haven’t tested any Bauhn TVs, we’ve often found budget brands, such as this, come up short in terms of quality. The low price may seem attractive in store, but many customers have been left ruing their decision after opting for a budget set.

While there’s no doubt this is among the cheapest 4K TVs you’ll find, browse our top bargain TVs for September to help make sure your money goes further.

What is it?

It’s a 49-inch 4K ultra-HD TV from little-known brand Bauhn, sold exclusively at Aldi. This higher resolution has four times the number of pixels as Full-HD TV, promising crisper, sharper detail. Elsewhere the specifications are fairly basic, as you’d expect from such a cheap TV. It has a Freeview tuner for picking up all the free-to-watch channels, along with built-in wireless and smart-TV functionality to give access to on-demand content, though there’s no indication on which catch-up apps, such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, will be available.

But there’s no support for High Dynamic Range (HDR), a technology commonly found alongside 4K on many modern TVs. When watching HDR content, you should notice an improvement in contrast, with brighter whites and darker blacks, but this remains a little limited in availability.

You can find all you need to know about 4K ultra-HD, HDR and more in our ‘TV screen technology explained’ guide.

Possible reliability issues with Bauhn TVs

With limited availability in the UK, Bauhn isn’t a brand we know much about and information online is quite sparse. It seems Aldi has been selling Bauhn TVs in Australia for perhaps the past couple of years at least. And some customers have been left fairly disgruntled by their experiences.

Commenting on a Bauhn TV sold in Australia, many complained online of the set becoming faulty within a matter of months, citing problems with the screen, sound and remote that left them seeking repairs or refunds. However, the fact that Aldi offers a three-year warranty on this Bauhn TV in the UK should offer some peace of mind.

Browse our Best Buy TVs for the best advice on choosing your perfect set.