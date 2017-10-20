Uppababy launches Mesa i-Size baby car seat

Premium pushchair brand Uppababy is launching its first baby car seat onto the UK market, the i-Size Mesa.

Heading our way from the US, and adapted for the European market, this smart-looking baby car seat from Uppababy is approved to the latest i-Size car seat regulations, which make it mandatory to keep your baby rearward-facing until he or she is 15 months old. You’ll be able to use it from your baby’s birth (45cm height) up to 15 months of age (75cm height). Installation into your car is via the Isofix i-Size base, or you should also be able to install it using the car’s adult seat belt. Although, in this mode, it’s not truly classed as i-Size.

Uppababy fans will be pleased to know that it’s travel system compatible with the smart Uppababy Vista pushchair and Uppababy Cruz stroller, without the need to buy extra adapters. So you’ll be able to have a full Uppababy system for your new arrival. Read our Uppababy pushchair reviews.

Find out which car seats do best in our crash tests and go on to be named Best Buy baby and child car seats.



Uppababy i-Size Mesa safety features

Safety features include extra side-impact protection and a ‘SmartSecure’ installation system. The Isofix i-Size base features an electronic interface. A green light on the base will confirm if the seat has been installed correctly, and an alarm will sound if the base’s support leg comes loose; if it moves on a bumpy road. The base with support leg means it may not be suitable for cars with underfloor storage compartments in the back.

How safe is the Mesa? That’s something we don’t yet know. We’ll be crash testing it soon. For each child car seat we test, we use state-of-the-art dummies that record the forces of the crash on key parts of their bodies. And we crash test each seat several times in the different formats it can be used in.

Easy to use

The Mesa has a whole host of features that should help to make it easier to use, including a single-handed release on the Isofix car seat base and a one-pull, no re-thread harness. This feature helps eliminate the risk of putting the harness back together incorrectly.

The Isofix connectors automatically pop out, so there’s no more fiddling about trying to reach them. And the seat features built-in ventilation, which Uppababy says helps to keep your baby more comfortable in the car.

If a car seat is hard to install, despite what the manufacturer claims, we’ll find out. Our installation and fitting checks are carried out by car seat experts with many years of experience installing car seats, carrying out more than 500 fitting and installation checks on all the car seats we test each year. Plus, we use parents and children to help us identify the potential risks that parents may encounter when trying to fit a child car seat.

Baby car seat reviews

The Uppababy Mesa i-Size baby car seat won’t reach the shops in the UK until spring 2018.

It will be available to buy with the i-Size base, or you’ll be able to buy the base and the baby car seat separately. There’s no price confirmed yet, but we’d expect it to be at least a few hundred pounds.

If you can’t wait until spring to find your perfect baby car seat, head over to our child car seat reviews where you can find out which 43 car seats passed our tough crash tests, and which 23 seats we’ve rated Don’t Buys.