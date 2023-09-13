5 highlights from the Apple event 2023: iPhone 15, AirPods and more

On 12th September 2023, Apple announced the new iPhone 15 series at its 'Wanderlust' event, along with new AirPods Pro, and the Apple Watch 9 series and Ultra 2.

We round up all you need to know below – from the standout upgrades, to release dates and prices. We'll also explain how to save money on your next iPhone, and how much you can get for trading in your old one.

You can pre-order all phones in the iPhone 15 series from 12th September 2023, and they'll be released on the 22nd September.

The new devices aren't cheap, but the iPhone 15 Pro has dropped by £100 and both the 15 and 15 Plus have dropped by £50. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is launching for the same price as last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max in the UK.

For the second year running, Apple has not released a small-screen iPhone. The latest small-screen iPhones are the Apple iPhone 13 Mini and the Apple iPhone SE 2022.

Here's a rundown of all the iPhones announced.



Memory capacity (from) Screen size Rear cameras Front-facing cameras Launch Price (from) iPhone 15 128GB 6.1-inch 48Mp (wide), 12Mp (ultrawide) 12Mp (wide) £799 iPhone 15 Plus 128GB 6.7-inch 48Mp (wide), 12Mp (ultrawide) 12Mp (wide) £899 iPhone 15 Pro 128GB 6.1-inch 48Mp (wide), 12Mp (ultrawide), 12Mp (telephoto), LiDAR scanner 12Mp (wide) £999 iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB 6.7-inch 48Mp (wide), 12Mp (ultrawide), 12Mp (periscope telephoto), LiDAR scanner 12Mp (wide) £1,199

What's new with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max?

There’s pockets of innovation in Apple’s new devices, but it’s unlikely that the upgrades will make a huge impact for a lot of smartphone users. Find out the biggest new features below, and how you could save money without much compromise by opting for an older iPhone.

1. iPhone 15 camera upgrades

For years, Apple hasn’t deviated from its dual-12Mp camera set up on its standard iPhones. However, the main camera's hardware has finally be upgraded with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus sporting a 48Mp sensor for higher resolution photos (not unlike on the iPhone 14 Pro), combined with 2x optical zoom.

Usually, the only difference between the more sophisticated models - the Pro and the Pro Max - is the physical size of the device. However, this year, the Pro Max gets some extra camera features. The most significant is a 5x telephoto camera for optical zoom. This is to give you clearer images from a distance when you zoom in.

Apple also announced improvements to Focus and Depth Control, Night Mode and the new Smart HDR should capture 'more true-to-life rendering of skin tones'.

2. Improved display, dynamic island and 'action' button

When it comes to what your new iPhone will look like, changes are minimal. But the screens are even brighter. We’re talking up to 2,000 nits for all the new iPhones, which is almost double the brightness of last year's iPhone 14. This is intended to make the screen easy to see in direct sunlight.

As we hoped, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus now get the ‘Dynamic Island’ that was exclusively on the Pro models in the 14 series. This is a notch at the top of the screen, which expands to give you quick access to apps and actions, whilst holding the front-facing camera.

The ‘silent’ switch on the side of the iPhone has been around since the first iPhone in 2007, but it's getting the chop. It’s replaced by an ‘Action button’, which can still turn your iPhone to silent, but can also be used for other demands like opening the camera, switching Focus modes, or creating your own custom shortcuts.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are debuting with new colours, including pink for the first time as well as black, blue, green and yellow. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have been launched in four titanium finishes: black, white, blue, and natural.

3. iPhone 15 processor improvements

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are equipped with the A16 Bionic Chip, reserved for the 14 Pro models last year. Apple claim this should dramatically improve speed and efficiency. The 15 Pro and Pro Max get the new A17 Pro chip. The big headline here is that it has ‘20% faster GPU’. This is something you might benefit from if you’re a keen smartphone gamer.

We've sent the new iPhones to the lab, so we’ll find out if the new processors drain the iPhone batteries, or help it work more efficiently and last longer.

4. Apple advanced tracking

If you’ve ever found yourself looking for a friend in a busy area and shared your location to try to make it easier, you may have been frustrated by how inaccurate the software can be. Apple’s new 'Precision Finding' should mean your iPhone 15 directs you straight to them via ‘Find My Friends’.

5. Apple confirms UK iPhones will use USB-C

The European Union recently ruled that all electronic devices must now have a USB-C port for charging. This is to help reduce waste so you don't have to purchase a different charger every time you get a new electronic device.

Apple has obliged and lost its famous lightning port worldwide with the iPhone 15 series. You'll get the USB-C cable in the box with your new iPhone 15. However, if you want the quickest charging possible, you'll need to buy the plug separately. Alternatively, you can charge the new iPhones wirelessly up to 15W using MagSafe.

When it comes to charging speed, Apple claims the new iPhones can reach 50% battery in 30 minutes.

New Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2 announced: Apple’s first Carbon Neutral product

During the event, Apple showed a surprising, but charming skit with Octavia Spencer playing Mother Nature to highlight what Apple has done so far to reach its 2030 environmental aims. Perhaps the biggest feat is that Apple claims that the new Apple Watch Series 9 (from £399) is its first carbon neutral device (or at least, it is if you pick the right strap). The most premium smartwatch announced, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (£799 – eye-watering but £50 less than the previous Ultra), now uses 95% recycled titanium.

In other news, both smartwatches get a new and improved processor in the S9 chip. This should make the device quicker, but also allows you to call on Siri for requests locally without having to wait as long for answers whilst it connects to your phone.

Apple's event focused on its ‘double tap’ feature for Apple Watch, which is now available universally. This means you can double tap your index finger and thumb to control quick commands like magic. Double tapping controls the main button on the application you’re using at the time. This means you can answer calls, silence alarms or take pictures with a double tap.

The screen’s brightness has been doubled to 2,000 nits on the Apple Watch 9, and increased to an astronomical 3,000 nits on the Ultra 2. This should make reading the screen outside and in direct sunlight easier.

New AirPods with USB-C announced

Apple's adoption of the USB-C port for charging also impacts its headphones, announcing revised versions of the second generation AirPods Pro and wired EarPods, both now with with a USB-C port. With these, you'll be able to charge your AirPods from compatible iPhones (via a USB-C to USB-C cable). The Pro 2 will set you back £229, with the Earpods 2 at £19.

Other than this, the only changes on the announced devices are the introduction of two new ANC modes to the Pro 2; Adaptive Audio (where noise cancelling automatically adjusts based on the level of background noise around you) and Conversation Awareness (which will lower music and other content volume, reduce background noise, and enhance voices emanating in front of the user). It's likely that there will be new and more ground-breaking generations in the pipeline.

Best contract deals for the iPhone 15

Prices are at a premium for the new iPhones, but pre-order contracts are available for the iPhone 15 series from 15th September 2023 if you want to get your hands on them as soon as possible.

While contracts allow you to spread the expense, they can often cost more in the long run. If you can buy the phone outright, a low-cost Sim-only deal for just the right amount of data you need can help make future payments more predictable. And with plenty of 30-day rolling contracts to choose from, it's easy to switch provider if you see something better. Use our mobile phone contract calculator to work out the cheapest way to buy.



Another thing to bear in mind with a contract is inflation – this can significantly increase the cost over time, so it's worth weighing up if you sign up to a two year deal with some providers. Find out how to avoid inflation on a mobile phone contract.

If this isn't an option for you, Apple offers an interest-free option to buy their iPhones, allowing you to spread the cost without hidden charges, such as the one currently on offer for the 2022 iPhone 14 .

With the iPhone 15 release, it's likely that older iPhones may drop in price soon, and more will turn up on the second-hand market for cheaper. Check out our picks of the best iPhone deals to see current prices and discounts.

How much can I get for trading in an old iPhone?

With Apple trade-in, Apple takes your device and swaps it for credit towards your next purchase or offers you an Apple gift card. If your device isn't eligible (perhaps it's damaged beyond repair), Apple will recycle it for you. The Apple Trade In website has a list of price estimates for iPhone models. As of September 2023, you can trade-in from the iPhone 7 for £40, to the iPhone 13 Pro Max for £630. You can return your old device using a pre-paid trade-in kit that Apple sends, or you can take the product in-store.

If you want cash instead of credit, trade your old iPhone to a third-party seller. In September 2023, Music Magpie offers up to £221 for an iPhone 12 (64GB, unlocked) and CeX offers £204. The is for phones in a 'good' or 'Grade B' condition. You can also trade-in your phone to mobile phone providers. They either offer or credit towards your next purchase or cash.

Before parting ways with your old phone, back-up your phone's data or transfer it to your new phone so you don't lose anything. Then erase your data by performing a 'factory reset', which can be found in your phone's Settings.

