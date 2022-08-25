5 things you need to know about smart devices

When we buy a television, fridge, dishwasher and burglar alarm, a common choice now is whether to buy a smart model.

Having an internet-connected device can bring huge benefits, such as being able to control our appliances and devices from the convenience of our smartphones.

However, there are downsides to being online, including hidden subscription costs, hacking risks, reliance on often flaky internet connections and products being prematurely dropped by the manufacturer. Find out what pitfalls to look out for, and how to avoid them.

1. A lack of security support could put you at risk

Our research has shown repeatedly over the years how smart devices with poor security can be easily hacked, potentially putting you and your data at risk.

A key defence against malicious hackers is the ability for manufacturers to update their products and companion apps with security updates, fixing issues and providing protections.

However, manufacturers aren't going to support their products forever, and in fact this smart stewardship can last a disappointingly short time.

We now routinely ask manufacturers of smart products for how long they will support them, and give you that information so you can make an informed choice.

Our mobile phone reviews page allows you to filter models based on how long we expect them to receive important updates, to help you choose a product that will last.

You can also use the same estimated remaining support filter on our laptop reviews, where we show products that should last for at least two, up to at least seven years.

2. Smart devices could cease to function

When update support ends, you're not just left with a device that will no longer be protected against hacking risks – it might stop working entirely.

In July 2022, we reported that Hive had has decided to drop a range of smart devices. The British Gas brand will cease supporting the Hive View indoor camera and Hive View Outdoor camera, along with the Hive Homeshield smart burglar alarm (including sirens, keypads and sensors), in three years time, on 1 August 2025. Hive Leak sensors (which we don't test) will be dropped much sooner, with support ending on 1 September 2023.

Hive has said that at this time, the devices will cease to function.

You could also lose key features – we've seen many instances of smart televisions working perfectly, but losing access to BBC iPlayer, YouTube or Netflix because the model is no longer supported. Other brands, including Sonos, have dropped older models after a period of time, leaving customers without important functions or features. And older phones may no longer support apps that are important to you, as the phone's operating system evolves around them.

To avoid this happening, it's important to choose a brand that takes support seriously, and offers a guaranteed minimum for a good period of time. You can read more about how long smart device support products for in our guide to smart device security.

3. You need a good internet connection

Smart devices need an internet connection to support many of their features, so a lack of connection can impact their performance. This is somewhat unavoidable – but not all smart devices are made equal when it comes to how functional they are without being online.

We test products for whether they function on a good level if the internet drops out. For example, most burglar alarms do continue to sound the alarm even when offline, but the majority of wireless security cameras are rendered redundant when a broadband connection fails.

Always consider how good your home internet is when you are buying smart products. See if there are ways you can make the connection more reliable, such as using an ethernet cable to connect important devices directly to your router.

In a pinch, you could use a wireless hotspot, which uses your phone's data, to get something back online. But if you're regularly struggling with a bad connection, it could be time to switch provider. Our guide to the best broadband deals can get you started.

4. Selling a smart device could put your data at risk

You might want to sell on your old smart devices or pass them to a new owner, such as if you sell your home with a smart product like a burglar alarm already installed.

Our tests also check to see how easy it is to reset a smart device and remove all your data from the product before you pass it on.

Unfortunately, we do find issues with products being hard or nearly impossible to reset and wipe, meaning you either suffer a risk to your data or are simply prevented from passing the product on. When we tested the Hive Homeshield smart alarm, we found there was no way to reset the device if you want to transfer it to another person.

Check our smart product reviews before you buy to see if we encountered any issues in our tests. And if you already own a smart device and want to sell it, be sure to securely reset it and erase your data so privacy is not put at risk.

5. Smart devices could involve additional costs

While some smart devices can be quite cheap to buy, you'll also need to consider whether additional running costs are required.

This is more common with devices that record video - like smart doorbells and wireless cameras, and more notably can determine whether some functions and features are locked behind a subscription.

While some security camera brands let you record video clips to a local storage device, most charge you a monthly fee to store video clips to access remotely in the cloud, such as Ring Protect on Amazon Ring devices.

So, if you want to keep a record of anything the camera has seen over the course of the month, you'll often have to pay. Prices vary, but this can set you back up to £10 a month, so the costs can rack up. It's another important thing to check out before you buy.

The benefits of smart devices

Thankfully, smart devices offer plenty of benefits that can help outweigh the downsides to the technology. Choosing the right device, and the right brand, can set you in good stead for many years to come.

In fact, smart devices are so versatile that it's possible you're only scraping the surface of their potential.

We've produced a series of guides on 10 genuinely useful things you can do with a smart doorbell, a wireless security camera, and a smart plug, to help you maximise the potential of your smart home. You can also read our complete guide to Alexa for tips on getting the most from a smart speaker.