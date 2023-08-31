7 baby and child deals for new parents in September 2023

According to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data taken from 2001 to 2021, the most popular day to give birth is 27 September, followed by 24, 25 and 23 September.

And as September arrives, we have sourced seven baby and child deals that are ideal for any new parent, whether you're expecting or looking for the ultimate baby shower gift.

All the products are from Which? recommended baby and child retailers and have been tested according to our rigorous standards. As our pushchair reviews are based on rigorous lab tests, they give you all the infomation you need to make sure you're getting the best option for you and your baby.

Bugaboo Butterfly Pushchair, £379

This collapsible city pushchair is ideal for babies aged six months to four years old with its world-facing, five-point harness seat and easy-to-fold design.

The Bugaboo Butterfly pushchair folds up in just one second with eight moving parts all folding together at the same time, making it the perfect companion for parents out and about on their own.

Its four-wheel suspension and padded handle bar are easy to manoeuvre and adaptable to most terrains. It's also small enough to be compliant with IATA carry-on luggage requirements so you can take it on a plane.

Save £40 and get the Bugaboo Butterfly pushchair from retailers below at £379:

VTech RM7767HD Baby Monitor, £159

The VTech RM7767HD is a wi-fi-enabled video baby monitor with a 360-degree pan, tilt and zoom camera so you can keep a careful watch over your sleeping baby from any room in the house.

The 1080-pixel full HD video quality provides you with a high-definition picture and its colour night vision allows you to clearly see your baby even in the dark.

The parent unit has a large 7-inch screen with a side panel of control options, including talk to your baby, volume and power.

The menu allows you to play lullabies and change the colour of the built-in night light. You can arrange to be notified if your nursery becomes too hot or cold, as well as if your baby makes any movement or sound so you can make sure your little one is sleeping soundly.

Save £41 and get the VTech RM7767HD baby monitor from Robert Dyas, along with checking other prices below:

Graco Breaze Lite 2 Pushchair, £90

The Graco Breaze Lite 2 is a multi-position recline pushchair making it suitable for babies from birth up until they weigh 22kg, or around four years old.

The compact fold setting makes packing up your pushchair easy and quick with an automatic lock that means it stays in place once folded.

Pushchairs can be one of the more expensive items you buy for your child, so this model is a good option for those who are trying to keep the costs down. While you won't get all the bells and whistles of those at the pricier end of the scale, this pushchair is easy to manoeuvre, is extremely spacious for your child and is safe and sturdy.

Save 22% off and get the Graco Breaze Lite 2 pushchair from Amazon for £90.

Joie Mimzy Recline Highchair, £90

With five adjustable seating positions, this highchair is the ultimate way for your new arrival to enjoy their first meal time.

The Joie Mimzy Recline has seven height adjustments and three footrest heights so it can adapt as your child grows, making it great value for money as you can keep it through the many stages of childhood.

The chair makes sure your little one is safe with a SoftTouch five-point harness system keeping them firmly in the seat.

The table, chair and harness are easy to wash and can be removed to get to the hard to reach places. The chair has an easy-access design so you can be closer to your baby as they learn to master mealtimes.

Save £40 off its original price and get the Joie Mimzy Recline Highchair from Smyths Toys for £90.

BabyBjorn Carrier Mini, £89

The BabyBjorn Carrier Mini is a soft, versatile and light piece of kit created for newborns.

It allows you to keep your baby close to you as you move around while also keeping your hands free so you can enjoy a well-deserved cup of tea.

The carrier ensures that your baby's head and neck is supported as you can carry them on your front for a short period of time. It has been designed so you can take it off and put in on unaided with intuitive clips that are easy to use.

Travel light and save £14 off its original price and get the BabyBjorn Carrier Mini baby carrier from Bella Baby for £89.

Motorola PIP1010 Baby Monitor, £70

This wi-fi video baby monitor allows you to monitor your baby on your phone or tablet from anywhere in your home.

Its two-way talk system means you can soothe your baby from another room and the motorised pan and tilt camera means you can monitor your baby as they move.

The compatible nursery app provides sound and motion notifications to your device and the alerts can also let you know if the room is too hot or cold.

Grab a £10 discount and get the Motorola PIP1010 baby monitor for £70 from the retailers below:

Maxi-Cosi Lara2 Pushchair, £162

This lightweight pushchair that folds up in a flash is a great new parent companion.

It's suitable from birth up to four years old and has a handy shelf to keep all your other baby items in when headed out for the day. It's ideal for travel with its compact design, so it will be fine for using on public transport, taking on a plane and won't take up much space in the boot of the car.

The padded headrest made from breathable fabric means your baby will be fully supported as they ride around. There are three recline positions for you to use as well as a lie-flat option, so your little one can have a nap while you're out.

Enjoy a 15% discount and get the Maxi-Cosi Lara2 pushchair for £162 from the retailers below:

Should I buy second-hand baby products?

Once you have kitted out your nursery, got yourself a pushchair, car seat, clothes and nappies, your bank balance could be begging you to take a break. Babies don't come cheap and it could be tempting to take a look at what you can get second-hand to help you save before your baby arrives.

And there are a number of great places to purchase used and second-hand items such as clothing, high chairs and changing tables, including Amazon Marketplace, Facebook Marketplace and eBay. There are also a few specialised places, such as Rascal Babies and Mum2Mum Market, that exclusively sell items for parents expecting a newborn.

However, there are a few items that you should avoid buying second-hand, such as pushchairs without the British Standard sticker BS7409, car seats, cots, mattresses and breast pumps. These items need to be purchased under certain conditions for safety reasons; if a car seat has been involved in an accident and the seller doesn't tell you, it could have damaged parts which could put you and your baby in danger.

When looking at your budget, prioritise what your baby needs and what items are less essential. There will be things you need to buy before and others you can wait until your baby arrives, and are better equipped to decide what you do and don't need. We asked parents what are the best and worst baby products to help you decide what to purchase.