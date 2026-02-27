7 ways to avoid costly chain delays when moving home

Chain. It's a word that often evokes unease when linked to property.

If you're buying or selling, there is a good chance you're relying on someone else’s deal completing, too. Barclays research suggests nearly a third of transactions involve a chain, and almost half of buyers and sellers in chains face delays or even a collapsed sale.

In some cases, delays or breakdowns are unavoidable, but others aren't. Here, Which? shares seven ways to reduce the risk and keep your move on track.

Select Which? as a preferred source on Google so you can see more independent news written by expert Which? journalists.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How much can chain delays add to your moving costs?

Those who experienced problems or a breakdown in their housing chain spent an extra £2,127 on average, according to Barclays research.

Reallymoving estimates that the average cost of moving home is almost £18,000. Adding chain-related costs takes this figure close to £20,000.

Changes to stamp duty have been a key driver of rising moving costs over the past year. In April 2025, thresholds were lowered so home movers now pay stamp duty from £125,000, down from £250,000. This results in the typical home mover paying an extra £2,500 in tax.

Stamp duty increases, along with rises in conveyancing fees and survey costs, have pushed up the cost of moving by 27% over the past 12 months.

The table shows how much the main costs of moving home typically set you back.

Moving home expenses Cost Stamp duty £9,750 Estate agent £4,615 Conveyancer £2,182 Survey £510 Removals £709 EPC £65 Total £17,831

Source: Reallymoving. Based on median purchase prices in 2025

The cost of buying your first home is typically lower. This is largely because the average price of a home in the UK is below the £300,000 stamp duty threshold for first-time buyers, and they won't need to pay estate agent fees.

In England, it costs the average first-time buyer £2,315. The figure is £2,045 in Wales, £1,911 in Scotland and £2,131 in Northern Ireland.

Find out more: cost of moving house climbs to almost £18,000

7 ways to keep your property chain on track

While you can't control every link in a property chain, you can reduce the risk of being the one who causes a delay.

1. Choose the right agent

As a seller, choosing the right estate agent is crucial. You need someone who communicates clearly and helps keep the sale on track.

Do not be swayed by low fees or inflated valuations. While prices are rising in most of the UK, there is still a high number of homes on the market, preventing further price rises. In some areas, prices remain below the peaks seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Look for agents with a track record of selling properties similar to yours in the local area. Start by searching online or in local newspapers. You can also walk around your area to see which agents are marketing nearby homes. Also speak to friends, family members and neighbours to see if they have recommendations.

Find out more: how to find the best estate agent

Find the right estate agent Use the free tool from GetAgent to compare estate agents in your local area, based on past performance. Compare agents Service provided by GetAgent

2. Instruct your conveyancer or solicitor early

Whether you're a buyer or seller, it's worth getting ahead on the legal side of the process.

Choose a conveyancer who communicates clearly and keeps you and others in the chain up to date. Compare prices, but remember that the cheapest option is not always the best. A poor service could end up costing you more than you save.

As a buyer, it's helpful to have a conveyancer in place before you make an offer. This allows them to start work as soon as the offer is accepted.

For sellers, it's a good idea to instruct a solicitor before, or at the same time as putting your property on the market.

It's also helpful to gather key documents the conveyancer will need, as well as those that may be relevant to a prospective buyer. These can include any deeds and notices, and leasehold information such as lease details, ground rent and service charge statements.

Find out more: how to sell a house

3. Get your finances in order

Buyers should have a mortgage agreement in principle before making an offer. Without one, delays can affect everyone in the chain.

A decision in principle gives you a clear idea of how much you may be able to borrow. Estate agents may also ask to see it if you're competing with other buyers.

Remember that when you exchange contracts, you will usually pay a deposit as part of legally committing to the purchase. This is typically 10% of the property price.

If you're buying with a 5% deposit, the exchange deposit can often be negotiated by your conveyancer. Let them know as early as possible so they can inform the seller’s conveyancer.

If you're a first-time buyer planning to use the Help to Buy bonus, be aware that it is paid on completion. This means you cannot use it for the exchange deposit and will need funds from another source.

Find out more: how to buy a house

Ready to get a mortgage? Find the right mortgage using the fee-free service provided by L&C Mortgages Compare mortgages If you click on the link and complete a mortgage with L&C Mortgages, L&C is paid a commission by the lender and will share part of this fee with Which? Ltd helping fund our not-for-profit mission. We do not allow this relationship to affect our editorial independence. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.

4. Organise surveys promptly

A survey is an essential part of buying a property, though the type needed will vary depending on the property's age and condition. Before commissioning a survey, ensure the surveyor is a member of one of the main accrediting bodies: the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) or the Residential Property Surveyors Association (RPSA).

Most buyers choose a mid-level survey, such as a RICS Home Survey Level 2 or an RPSA Home Condition Survey. However, for older properties, a more detailed survey may be recommended.

Arrange your survey promptly. This will put you on the front foot, as much as possible, in the event that it exposes anything that could change the terms of the purchase.

Find out more: house surveys explained

5. Return all signed paperwork on time

Whether you're buying or selling, lots of paperwork will be involved. Completing it promptly will help keep the process on track.

For example, when selling a home, you'll need to fill out a property information form, in which you'll have to answer a series of questions about the property to the best of your knowledge.

Lewin Craig-Corbett, associate in Knight Frank’s Fulham office, advises sellers to 'front load all of your paperwork (completing Fixture and fitting forms, Property Information Forms and getting certificates for works and electrics done).

Ask your lawyer to look over your legal paperwork on the house to see what questions might arise so you can pragmatically look at solutions in advance.

Find out more: best mortgage rates 2026

6. Set realistic timescales

In a longer chain, there will be lots of moving parts. Being realistic and flexible about your moving date can stop minor delays turning into bigger problems.

Experts also recommend agreeing a completion date early in the process.

Katy Brookes, head of Hampstead sales at Knight Frank, says: 'If everyone is working towards a common goal, taking all major life events into account, then there's likely to be a smoother finish at the end. A large number of chains are delayed by leaving this discussion too late.'

Find out more: what's happening to house prices

7. Communicate clearly

Finally, it's essential to communicate clearly during the process. Misunderstandings can cause delays and, in the worst cases, jeopardise the chain.

Staying in regular contact with agents and solicitors will keep you up to date on what's required from you and help you avoid missing any deadlines.