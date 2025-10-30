Is now a good time to sell your home?

Selling your home is a huge decision and finding the perfect time is nearly impossible.

However, understanding current market conditions can help you set realistic expectations.

To help with this, we've consulted property portals and estate agents on the current buyer demand and supply of homes on the market.

Read on to find tips for sellers tackling a buyer's market.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

What's happening to buyer demand?

Unfortunately for sellers, there is currently more housing supply than buyer demand. In fact, Rightmove found that property choice is at its highest level for a decade, while Zoopla found that there are 7% more homes on the market than a year ago. Consequently, sellers find themselves firmly in a buyer's market.

In this market, Rightmove has emphasised the importance of pricing; properties that receive an enquiry on day one of marketing are 22% more likely to secure a buyer than those that take over two weeks to get their first enquiry.

The property portals have also found buyer demand falling during the autumn, which is partly attributed to uncertainty created by the Autumn Budget.

What do estate agents say about selling in 2025?

We asked two estate agents for their advice to sellers finding themselves in a competitive market.

Julia Meadowcroft, Partner, Knight Frank said:

'The competition of available properties is vast but a lot of the houses come with optimistic price tags, so if you are priced sensibly you will get interest.'

'In a buyer's market it is more important than ever to take your agents advice, please don't forget they have likely worked in tricky markets before. You have employed them as your professionals for a reason.'

Justin Holder Hamptons head of Sales Chiswick said:

'The key lies in recognising that presentation, pricing, and promotion are more critical than ever.'

'Promotion, both online and offline, must be comprehensive and creative. In today’s digital-first environment, buyers typically make their shortlist online before ever stepping through the door. High-resolution photography, engaging video tours, drone footage, floor plans, and premium listings across major portals like Rightmove and Zoopla are essential.

'Finally, flexibility and responsiveness during the sales process are key signals to buyers that a seller is committed and not simply testing the market. Being accommodating with viewing times, proactive in communication and open-minded during negotiations demonstrates seriousness and goodwill.'

Find out more: what's happening to house prices

How to sell your house more quickly

There isn't an easy way to ensure a quick sale, but we've highlighted three extra tips to improve your chances.

1. Pick the right estate agent

Search for an estate agent with experience of selling in your area and a reputation for great communication to streamline the process. It's best practice to get at least three quotes, and be wary of anyone suggesting an overly ambitious price, especially in the current market.

Holder advises sellers focus on evidence-based pricing.

‘Collaborate with an experienced agent who can provide evidence-based pricing advice, supported by recent comparable sales and an in-depth understanding of buyer behaviour in your area.

'Be wary of agents who offer inflated valuations to win instructions; if they can’t convincingly justify the price to you, they’ll struggle to convince prospective buyers. The first few weeks on the market are crucial; launching too high and reducing later typically results in a lower final sale price.'

Find out more: how to find the best estate agent

Find the right estate agent Use the free tool from GetAgent to compare estate agents in your local area, based on past performance. Compare agents Service provided by GetAgent

2. Make your home stand out

A simple but effective change is to ensure your home is clutter-free and clean for viewings and photos. A tidy space helps potential buyers envision how they would live in the property, increasing its appeal.

Holder added: 'Presentation sets the tone. Properties that make a strong first impression through professional photography, thoughtful staging and immaculate presentation consistently attract more viewings and achieve stronger offers.'

For example, you could include high-resolution photography, video tours, drone footage and floor plans.

Find out more: how to sell your home

3. Consider chain-free buyers

If you can find a chain-free buyer, such as a first-time buyer or property investor, it can make the process faster, as you won't need to wait for them to agree to the sale of their property.

Ready to get a mortgage? Find the right mortgage using the fee-free service provided by L&C Mortgages Compare mortgages If you click on the link and complete a mortgage with L&C Mortgages, L&C is paid a commission by the lender and will share part of this fee with Which? Ltd helping fund our not-for-profit mission. We do not allow this relationship to affect our editorial independence. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.

What's happening to mortgage rates?

In September, average mortgage rates and the best rates both slightly increased. However, in the past week Santander, Barclays and HSBC have all announced reductions to their fixed-rate mortgages.

David Hollingworth, at L&C Mortgages, said that rate cuts from big banks often encourage others to follow, which could lead to further reductions if market confidence holds.

But he warned that the outlook remains uncertain with the upcoming Budget. He said: 'That’s already brought some borrower anxiety into play and so there’s still a strong case for taking a rate now and keeping a close eye on market movement from here. That will give security but still allow a jump to a lower rate before completion if we see further improvements.'