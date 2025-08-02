7 ways to get onto the property ladder in 2025

If you click on the link and complete a mortgage with L&C Mortgages, L&C is paid a commission by the lender and will share part of this fee with Which? Ltd helping fund our not-for-profit mission. We do not allow this relationship to affect our editorial independence. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.
1. Buy with as little as £5,000
Scraping together a deposit is often the biggest hurdle – but some lenders are making it smaller.
Yorkshire Building Society offers a scheme that requires buyers to put down a deposit of only £5,000. This is limited to properties valued up to £500,000 and allows first-time buyers up to 99% LTV (loan-to-value).
The scheme isn't available in Northern Ireland or for new-build properties.
As with any high LTV loan, check you could still afford repayments if interest rates rise.
If monthly payments are your main stumbling block, the Rate Reducer scheme could help. It makes new-builds more affordable by letting developers subsidise your mortgage rate for two to five years.
Analysis from Own New, which runs the scheme, shows that a typical two‑year fixed Rate Reducer deal is at 2.95%, compared with the market average of 5.02%. On a £300,000 home with a 5% deposit, that works out at a saving of more than £300 a month.
However, it's also important to consider the affordability and competitiveness of the interest rate once the introductory rate ends.
The scheme requires at least a 5% deposit and will only be available with participating developers.
7. Buy part of a home with shared ownership
If buying a whole property feels out of reach, shared ownership lets you buy a slice.
In England, the minimum initial stake you can purchase is 10%, but many schemes require you to buy at least 25%. You’ll need to put down a deposit of at least 5% of the share you’re buying and take out a mortgage to cover the remaining 95% of the share.
Shared ownership schemes are popular with first-time buyers in more expensive areas such as London. However, the combined cost of the mortgage, rent and service charges can be very high.
Shared ownership schemes are available elsewhere in the UK, but rules differ. See the governments' guidance on shared ownership in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Be more money savvy
free newsletter
Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.
This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy
What about 0% mortgages?
For buyers without savings for a deposit, 100% loan‑to‑value mortgages enable you to borrow the full purchase price. These products come with higher interest rates and a greater level of risk.
At present, April Mortgages and Gable Mortgages offer 0% deposit deals, both fixed at 6.29% for five years.
On a £300,000 purchase, that’s around £1,986 a month, compared to £1,668 if you put down a 5% deposit at the average 5.01% rate – a difference of more than £19,000 over five years.
Nicholas Mendes, mortgage broker at John Charcol, says these products can work in the right circumstances, particularly for those without family help. He said: 'Whether you’re borrowing 95% or 100% of the property’s value, the underlying risk isn’t drastically different, especially if your income is stable and the mortgage is affordable.'
EXPERT VIEW
What scheme would an expert use today?
Mendes says there’s no shortage of support for first‑time buyers at the moment, but some schemes offer more value than others.
He said: 'Some of the most valuable but often overlooked options include the Lifetime Isa and the newer products from lenders such as April Mortgages, which offer 100% loan-to-value or enhanced income multiples.
'If I were a first-time buyer again, I’d make full use of the Lifetime Isa. The 25% government bonus, combined with competitive interest rates, can really accelerate your ability to save. Over a few years, it could boost your deposit significantly, and when buying as a couple you can double the benefit.
'That said, buyers do need to be aware of the restrictions, such as the £450,000 property cap and penalties for early withdrawal. But, used right, it’s one of the most effective deposit-boosting tools available.
'From there, I’d look closely at higher income multiple products - particularly useful in higher-cost areas such as the South East.'
Is now a good time to buy?
Rates for first‑time buyers have been steady over the past month, with the lowest deals around 4.8% for a 5% deposit and 4.3% for a 10% deposit.
These could fall further if the Bank of England cuts the base rate again on 7 August.
Zoopla’s latest House Price Index shows more market activity than usual for summer, linked to changes in mortgage affordability checks. Even so, prices remain flat month‑on‑month.
Both Zoopla and Rightmove have trimmed their growth forecasts for the year. Zoopla now expects 1% annual growth, while Rightmove has scaled back its forecast from 4% to 2%.
For buyers weighing their options, it may be more affordable to wait for a few more base rate cuts, as house prices are reasonably flat and it would further drive down the cost of your mortgage.