Best deals in the April sales, revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, TV or fridge freezer? We’ve found some decent discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances this March.

This deals round-up features only products we've rigorously tested in our labs – we never recommend 'deals' on duds.

Our independent tests are objective and reflect how things are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews – make sure you read them before you buy.

Jump straight to the deals:

Air fryer | Dehumidifier | Fridge freezer | Laptop | Mattress | Mobile phone | Tablet | TV | Vacuum cleaner | Washing machine

What makes Which? deals different? Retailers sometimes use misleading ‘was’ and ‘before’ prices to claim their deals are good. Media sites and artificial intelligence (AI) promote deals from retailers – but do they always check/verify them first? We don’t just take retailers’ word for it, we track actual market prices over six months. We share cheapest and average calculations and evaluate products against strict performance benchmarks. So you get good quality at honest prices. * References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Best air fryer deal

Philips 3000 Series NA342/09

Average price in the past six months: £135

Cheapest price in the past six months: £89*

Basket

Single-drawer

32 x 34 x 46cm (H x W x D)

We like: It has a viewing window

We don't like: You have to download the full instructions if you need them

With a single drawer and a stylish design, the Philips 3000 Series NA342/09 is ideal for any kitchen that has limited counter-top space.

It has 16 cooking functions, from baking and grilling to defrosting and reheating, and the touchscreen has 12 presets: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, muffins, vegan, dehydrated fruits, keep warm and a favourite button that lets you save your own preset.

The removable parts are dishwasher friendly, so you can save yourself time when it comes to washing up after dinner.

Dive into our Philips 3000 Series NA342/09 review to see what our experts made of it.

To browse other offers on air fryers, see our best air fryer deals.

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Best dehumidifier deal

Puremate PM465 20 Litre

Average price in the past six months: £189

Cheapest price in the past six months: £153*

Type: Refrigerant

52.2 x 34.2 x 24.1cm (H x W x D), 14.3kg

The Puremate PM465 20 Litre is a feature packed dehumidifier that includes a 24-hour timer, two fan speeds and a night mode which brings down the volume.

The wheels on the bottom of the device allow it to be moved easily enough from one room to another, and the overall performance in our tests was exemplary.

Read our full Puremate PM465 20 Litre review to find out more.

See more of the best dehumidifier deals available right now.

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Best fridge freezer deal

Haier HTW5618DWMG

Average price in the past six months: £698

Cheapest price in the past six months: £499*

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

Stainless steel

We like: It's easy to use

We don’t like: The fridge is harder to clean than average

This Haier freestanding fridge freezer is designed to accommodate up to 12 bags of groceries.

It has full wi-fi connectivity, allowing you to control essential features via the hOn app on your smartphone or tablet. Key functions include super-cool, fast-freeze, holiday and eco modes.

The fridge offers flexible storage with three shelves (one is adjustable) and a convenient water dispenser. At the bottom, two drawers optimise freshness: the upper drawer provides humidity control for fruit and vegetables, while the lower drawer features customisable temperature settings. The freezer uses an unusual design with two large drawers on telescopic runners, offering smooth, direct access to your frozen items.

Did it impress enough to be named a Best Buy? Read our full Haier HTW5618DWMG review to find out.

For more discounts on fridge freezers – freestanding, integrated and American – see our best fridge freezer deals.

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Best laptop deal

Asus 16-inch Vivobook 16 (X1607QA)

Average price in the past six months: £549

Cheapest price in the past six months: £429*

Snapdragon X processor (X-X126100)

16GB Ram

512GB SSD

We like: Onboard AI

We don't like: Touchpad isn't the best

Asus claims this mid-range 16-inch Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) is ‘more intelligent, more productive, more secure’. Considering the price, this laptop has an impressive array of features and specifications, including a rapid Snapdragon X-X126100 processor.

It also has a powerful dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), which qualifies it as a Copilot+ PC. This means it can perform certain types of AI-enhanced tasks without the need for an online AI service. Weighing 1.9kg, it’s designed to be used primarily on a desk because that's a substantial weight to carry around in a bag.

That Snapdragon X processor is Arm-based, so make sure any peripherals (such as printers) or software you use have drivers that support Arm-based processors on Windows.

Read our full Asus 16-inch Vivobook 16 (X1607QA) review to see how it performed in our extensive tests.

To browse other offers on laptops, see our pick of the best laptop deals.

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Best mattress deal

Silentnight Just Relax

Average price in the past six months: £299

Cheapest price in the past six months: £244*

Pay just £244 at Argos , or browse these suppliers.

Double

Foam

We like: It has a 10-year manufacturer guarantee

We don't like: There are no handles for rotating it

Bag a bargain with this entry-level foam mattress, on offer at Argos. It's light and simply constructed from a polyurethane foam core, topped with pressure-relieving memory foam, and only 18cm deep. It's delivered for free, rolled up, so it's easy to carry into your bedroom.

Beware if you prefer a firm sleeping surface as this mattress is as soft as they come. You may find that its sink-in top layer of memory foam makes it comfortable but a bit engulfing.

Read our full Silentnight Just Relax review to find out if Silentnight mattresses win plaudits from our members for being comfortable.

See our pick of the best mattress deals.

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Best mobile phone deal

Google Pixel 9a

Average price in the past six months: £493

Cheapest price in the past six months: £318*

6.3-inch display with 2,424 x 1,080 resolution

Google Tensor G4 processor with 8GB of Ram

Two rear camera lenses, including a 13Mp ultra-wide camera

We like: Strong rear cameras

We don’t like: Basic selfies

This mid-range Android phone comes close to the capabilities of the higher-end Pixel 9 series models and comes with the promise of seven years of security updates, too. It has a pOLED (plastic OLED) display, a very high peak brightness level and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s available in purple, pink, white and black.

The 9a has 5G, and Wi-Fi 6E support, and it’s powered by the same Google Tensor G4 processor as the more expensive Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro phones. The camera system has also been improved with a 48Mp main lens and 13Mp ultrawide lens. On the front, there’s a 13Mp selfie camera. It’s also the first A-series phone to have the macro focus feature – aiming to provide extra detail when shooting a subject up close.

Read our Google Pixel 9a review to see if these features work as well as you hope they will.

For Apple phones, see our best iPhone deals for expert picks and advice on how and when to buy.

For Android offers, see our best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

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Best tablet deal

11-inch Apple iPad (2025)

Average price in the past six months: £344

Cheapest price in the past six months: £284*

10.9-inch screen

6GB Ram

128GB of storage

We like: Cheapest iPad since 2022

We didn't like: No Apple Intelligence

The 2025 iPad (2025) is sure to tempt Apple fans, launching at almost half the price of an iPad Air and £170 less than the iPad mini.

It has a 10.9-inch screen with 2,360 x 1,640-pixel resolution. It runs on the A16 Bionic chip with 6GB of Ram, which is the same processor found in the iPhone 15.

It has a sleek finish and comes in four colours: blue, pink, silver or yellow. It doesn’t come with Apple Intelligence, though, which is Apple’s latest software features powered by AI.

Get all the information you need about this iPad with our Apple 11-inch iPad (2025) review.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

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Best TV deal

LG 43NANO80A6B

Average price in the past six months: £270

Cheapest price in the past six months: £249*

43-inch 4K TV

LCD display

Supports HDR10 and HLG formats

We like: LG’s operating system and remote work well together

We don't like: Sound lacks dynamism

This entry-level TV from LG incorporates the brand's Nanocell tech, which is designed to boost colour – that's unusual for a television that you can buy for less than £400.

For this price, you shouldn't expect a whole host of bells and whistles (gaming features are a little limited, for example), but there's still the option to use voice controls through LG's excellent Magic Remote, and recording is available, too.

Read our LG 43NANO80A6B review to discover whether this is a bargain TV worth bagging.

See more of this month's best TV deals, with discounts on LG, Samsung and more.

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Best vacuum cleaner deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

Average price in the past six months: £341

Cheapest price in the past six months: £268*

The best price we've found on this vac is £278 from JC Campbell Electrics Compare this with prices from other retailers:

Bagless and cordless stick vacuum cleaner

0.9 litre dust capacity

Weighs 2.7kg

We like: The power doesn’t drop off as it fills

We don't like: Battery life could be better

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute bagless vacuum has a more generous dust capacity than previous models like the V7 and V8, so you won’t need to empty it as often. It comes with two floor heads: a universal brush head and a soft roller brush designed for hard floors.

You get an angled hinge attachment to help reach under low furniture, and it can be used as a handheld cleaner with the combi dusting and upholstery nozzle, crevice tool or mini turbo brush. It also comes with a wall-mountable docking station and a charger.

See how this vac fared in our rigorous tests in our full Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute review.

See more vacuum deals in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaner deals.

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Best washing machine deal

LG F4Y511GBLN1

Average price in the past six months: £462

Cheapest price in the past six months: £399*

Freestanding

11kg cottons capacity

Black

We like: Frugal with water

We don't like: Some usability issues

LG says the F4Y511GBLN1 uses steam technology to reduce allergens by up to 99.99%, which might appeal to those with sensitive skin.

It has 12 washing programs, which is fewer than we’d expect to see at this price, but you get all the usual options such as cottons, delicates, synthetics, sportswear and an eco mode. There’s also a specific program for duvets and a quick 14-minute cycle for 2kg of clothing.

The AI mode is designed to optimise the wash pattern based on the weight and softness of the fabrics in the drum, but this isn’t something we've tested specifically.

Did it make the grade in our stain removal testing? Find out in our full LG F4Y511GBLN1 review.

For more offers, see our best washing machine deals.

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April sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head to our extensive guides on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhanded tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, starting from the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it's always best to check before you buy.

See our online returns guide for information on the additional rights you have when shopping online.