John Lewis Black Friday sale 2022: what to expect

This November, shoppers will flock to the Black Friday sales, looking for bargains on home appliances, tech and more. Scroll down for our predictions for the 2022 John Lewis Black Friday sale.

When the Black Friday deals are finally released, we'll help you to buy the right product that will stand the test of time - and at a good price.

Why should I shop the John Lewis Black Friday sale with Which?

Financially, 2022 has been a tough year for consumers. Money is tight, so it’s more important than ever that you get great value for money when you do have to spend it.

Not all Black Friday ‘deals’ are good ones though, and that’s where Which? can help. Our John Lewis Black Friday deals page will only feature products that we’ve put through our test lab: we won’t promote deals on products that we know perform poorly.

Once the Black Friday sales start, our guide to the best John Lewis Black Friday deals will help you to spot the true bargains.

We’ll be updating this page regularly with deals as soon as they start, so keep checking back.

When will the John Lewis Black Friday 2022 sale start?

Last year, John Lewis started its Black Friday sale a week before the Black Friday weekend, but this year, we think it could start a little earlier.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 25th November and Cyber Monday is on the 28th November. We expect John Lewis to start its Black Friday sale on or before 18 November.

What will be on offer in the John Lewis Black Friday 2022 sale?

Based on previous years, we expect John Lewis to offer some decent discounts across pretty much all of its departments including:

Last year, we saw some good deals on televisions, laptops, washing machines and vacuum cleaners, including the following:

A 55-inch LG OLED55C14LB television for £1,179, a model from one of LG's most high-end ranges at the time.

for £1,179, a model from one of LG's most high-end ranges at the time. A HP Chromebook 14a-nd0001na laptop for just £199, a good choice for those looking for something basic and portable.

for just £199, a good choice for those looking for something basic and portable. A LG F6V1010WTSE washing machine for £749, saving customers £200 for a machine with a dazzlingly good clean.

for £749, saving customers £200 for a machine with a dazzlingly good clean. A Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Extra vacuum cleaner for £299 - a saving of 50% on the usual retail price at the time (according to John Lewis).

Does John Lewis offer any guarantees?

John Lewis offers a minimum guarantee of two years on all electricals and five years on televisions, at no extra cost.



You can also call 03301 230 106 for after sales queries on any John Lewis electrical or technology product. The line is open from 8am-9pm weekdays, 8am-8pm Saturdays and 10am-6pm Sundays. Call charges vary according to service provider.

For a fee, John Lewis also offers a technical support service to help you set up your new tech, which covers tablets, smart watches, fitness trackers, mobile phones and laptops.

Go to John Lewis technology installation and support for more information and prices.

How much is delivery from John Lewis?

At John Lewis you pay £3.95 for delivery on orders under £50, while purchases over £50 are delivered for free, though there are exceptions for large items being delivered to non-UK mainland locations. Smaller items are usually delivered within five working days.

Alternatively, you can click and collect for free on orders over £30, or arrange a Collect+ delivery to a location near you for £3.50.

See all of John Lewis’s delivery options on small or large items.

Returning sales purchases to John Lewis

You can return small items purchased online to a John Lewis or Waitrose store, send them back via post or courier, or arrange a Hermes collection.

You can log in to your online account to request this. If you ordered a large item and it's faulty, John Lewis will collect it for free. If there's nothing wrong with the item, you'll have to pay £29.95 for it to be collected.

Items bought in store can be returned to John Lewis branches - just bring your receipt and ensure the item is unused, in its original packaging with tags attached.

Faulty electrical items bought within the last 30 days can be returned to store for a full refund; alternatively contact John Lewis to arrange a repair, replacement or refund.

You do also have rights to a repair or replacement if you notice the fault within six months of owning the product. If you bought the faulty item more than 30 days ago, answer the questions on the John Lewis website to find out what to do.

Find out more about John Lewis's returns policy .