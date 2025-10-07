Bestselling Ring doorbell drops to its cheapest ever price at Amazon

A video doorbell will show you who's at the front door when you're not home.

If you're shopping for smart home tech, the Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro 2 has been cut to its lowest ever price. Today, it'll only cost £99.99 from Amazon , which is a £100 discount on its original launch price.

Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro 2 Plug-in

Cheapest ever price on Amazon? Yes

Average price in the past six months: £160.20 | Cheapest price in the past six months: £99.99

HD camera

Motion detection

Two-way talk

We like: Answer the front door from a smartphone app

We don't like: Video storage requires a subscription

Ring's plug-in Wired Video Doorbell Pro 2 uses an HD camera to keep an eye on your front door, with 3D motion detection to let you know when someone is there. Its field of view means you can see them from head to toe.

A microphone and speaker are built in so you can talk to the visitor through the adjoining smartphone app, for example, to let a delivery driver know where to put your parcels or to tell them you aren't there. With a Ring subscription, video footage can be saved for up to 180 days, so it doubles up as a security camera too.

Read our Ring Wired Video Doorbell Pro 2 review.

