Christmas could bring mortgage misery to 500,000 homeowners

Around half a million mortgage holders are facing an imminent financial shock as their fixed deals end in the Christmas period.
Figures from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) show that almost 500,000 fixed-rate mortgages will come to an end between November and January.
As a result of higher interest rates, the vast majority of those having to remortgage will see their monthly bills rocket.
Here, we unpack the looming mortgage crunch and offer advice to those needing to secure a new deal.
Around a million homeowners have already had to swallow the tough pill of remortgaging onto a much higher rate in 2023. However, a winter bottleneck is looming, with 485,435 deals expiring over a three-month period.
January 2024 will be the busiest month for remortgagers, with 191,913 fixed term deals expiring.
In what is already the most expensive time of the year for many consumers, the mortgage crunch will leave a big dent in thousands of homeowners' finances.
Data from financial analyst Moneyfacts shows that rate rises are much higher than in previous years.
|Type of mortgage
|Average rate in September 2023
|Average rate in September 2022
|Average rate in September 2021
|Two-year fixed rate
|6.6%
|4.24%
|2.38%
|Five-year fixed rate
|6.08%
|4.33%
|2.63%
Rates are highly dependent on the Bank of England base rate, which currently stands at 5.25%. Last month, it rose for the 14th successive time since December 2021, and it's expected to rise again tomorrow (21 September) to 5.5%.
While the average mortgage rates are above 6%, cheaper deals can be found. Data from Moneyfacts shows the market-leading two-year fixed-rate mortgage is currently 5.53%, from Coventry Building Society, while the top five-year term is Yorkshire Building Society's 4.99%.
Competition among lenders to offer chart-topping rates has been increasing over the past week, but significant movement is not expected over the coming weeks and months.
This graph shows how the average fixed rate for two-year and five-year deals has fluctuated over the past 24 months. It also shows how continual base rate hikes have impacted prices.
The average mortgage holder has £147,000 left to pay off, according to the FCA.
In September 2021, someone taking out a two-year fix with 20 years left on a loan of that size would, on average, have paid £770 a month. But someone in that same scenario today would be paying £1,106 a month - a £336 difference, which equates to £4,032 extra annually.
In such a high-interest environment, it pays to be aware of the best steps to take when you need to refinance.
The consumer champion is urging mortgage lenders to offer appropriate customer service support - via phone calls, email and chat support - during the Christmas holiday period.
Those concerned about their ability to make mortgage repayments should contact their lender in the first instance. Doing so will not affect their credit score.
Support could include a temporary mortgage holiday, temporarily paying only the interest on the mortgage (and not the capital repayment), or extending the term of your mortgage.
The FCA’s new Consumer Duty, which holds firms in financial services to higher standards of customer service, should mean that customers are supported in a way that meets their financial needs. Companies that fail to do so should expect to face tough action from the regulator.
