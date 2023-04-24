Cost of living payments to start this week: what you need to know

Millions of vulnerable households in the UK will receive a cost of living payment worth £301 starting from tomorrow (Tuesday 25 April).

It's the first of three payments, worth a total of £900, set to be rolled out to households on means-tested benefits. Two more instalments will be sent in the autumn and next spring. There will also be separate payments for people with disabilities and pensioners.

With inflation still in double digits at 10.1%, the money should go some way to helping people who are struggling to make ends meet. Here, Which? explains what the payments are, who they are for, and how to ensure you don't miss out on receiving the cash.

What support is the government offering?

In his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a new package of financial support to ease the squeeze during the ongoing cost of living crisis. The money, however, will only be available for the most vulnerable households. Find out if you are eligible below:

Cost of living payments

The first of three cost of living payments, worth a total of £900, will be sent to means-tested benefits claimants between 25 April and 17 May.

Around eight million households will receive the first £301 instalment, with a second payment of £300 made in the autumn, and a third instalment of £299 sent out next spring.

To be eligible for the money, you must already be receiving one or more of the following:

Universal credit

Income-based jobseekers allowance

Income-related employment and support allowance

Income support

Pension credit

Working tax credit and child tax credit

You don't need to apply or contact anyone - if you're eligible, the payment will be transferred automatically into your bank account, separately to your benefits or tax credits.

The Department for Work and Pensions is also encouraging low-income pensioners not already getting pension credit to check their eligibility, as they can still qualify for the £301 grant if they make a successful backdated pension credit application by 19 May.

There will also be a separate £150 payment for more than six million people with disabilities made during the winter and an extra £300 for over eight million pensioners, due in spring 2024.

What if I don't receive the payment?

If you meet all the eligibility criteria but have not received the first £301 payment by 17 May, you should contact the DWP to make a claim.

The DWP says an online form will be available 'for a few weeks' from 18 May and will be updated to advise how to report any further missing payments.

The missing payment form will become available again for the future cost of living payments after the payment dates have passed.

Watch out for scam messages

Scammers were quick to target people with fake messages and calls following the government's first round of cost of living support last year. Anyone eligible for these new payments should once again be on high alert for fraudsters.

Scams last year included a text message asking you to claim or apply for the payment, as well as emails asking you to call a fake number to make a claim for the payment.

In January, the DWP issued a warning on social media: 'You do not need to apply for the payment. You do not need to call us. Payment to you is automatic. We will never ask for personal details by SMS or email.'

The echoes guidance on the government's official cost of living website, which says if you receive a suspicious text message or email you should report it by forwarding it for free to 7726 or send to report@phishing.gov.uk.

