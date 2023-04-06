Google Pixel Watch vs Apple and Samsung: can it compete?

The Google Pixel Watch is the first from the brand and it's got some serious competition to size up to.

The likes of Apple and Samsung dominate the market, but Google is hitting the ground running. There are a wealth of features packed into the slick exterior, from smart functions to fitness and sleep tracking, plus a high-resolution AMOLED display.

Ultimately, your smartphone may dictate your choice of smartwatch, as the Google Pixel only currently works with Android phones, but if you're considering replacing this in the near future, it's worth thinking about the type of watch that suits your needs best.

Apple vs Google vs Samsung: smartwatches compared

The Google Pixel watch only comes in one size, whereas Apple and Samsung's latest offerings give you a choice of several.

Style-wise, it has a sleek and minimalist look, compared with Apple's latest watches, which have its signature 'squircle' design. Samsung opts for a more classic rugged watch face look with it's latest Galaxy smartwatches, similar to the Google Pixel Watch, but with a flat rather than domed watch face.

Both rivals pack in some advanced health-monitoring metrics, including blood pressure, electrocardiogram (ECG) and more. Each flagship has something eye-catching, whether it's crash detection or ovulation estimates, so it's worth considering what's key for you.

You'll also want to ensure that they get the basics right, and that they won't run out of juice when you need them most. With so much packed in, battery life can take a real hit, and we found some of these watches were better than others when it came to lasting the distance.

Key specs in a nutshell:

Read on for more on what each watch has to offer, or head straight to our round-up of the best smartwatches we've tested from Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Huawei, Samsung and other brands.

Google Pixel Watch, from £339

Available in matte black, polished silver and champagne gold, the Pixel Watch has a minimalist appearance, but there's plenty of great features.

You'll find heart-rate monitoring, smart notifications, near-field communication (NFC) for contactless payments through Google Pay and much more. It's waterproof (to an extent – swimming in a pool is OK).

You'll also have access to every Google app, and there's particularly good integration with the Fitbit app – as you would hope, considering Google now owns Fitbit.

We tested the version with wi-fi connectivity. For £379, plus carrier fees, you can get a version of the watch that has 4G. It's currently supported by EE and Vodafone in the UK.

Read our full Google Pixel Watch review to find out how it fares on accuracy, battery life and more.

Apple Watch Series 8/Apple Watch SE 2022 (from £379/£259)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is Apple's latest flagship model and has an impressive range of features: NFC for making payments through Apple Pay, the ability to detect severe car crashes and alert emergency services, a new temperature sensor offering ovulation estimates, medication reminders and more.

The Apple Watch SE (2022) is the second iteration of Apple's cheaper, more pared-down smartwatch.

Both are jam-packed with features, although the Series 8 has extras, including a 20% bigger screen, a blood oxygen sensor and the ability to take ECGs.

Both are aimed at fitness all-rounders, and can be worn for swimming. Hardcore fitness fans with big budgets could also consider the Apple Watch Ultra, designed for rugged and extended outdoors activity.

All three also come in LTE versions (with a built-in Sim) for complete freedom from your phone.

Which is the best Apple Watch to buy? Compare and choose with our handy guide.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (from £269/£479)

Samsung's newest smartwatches embrace a classic watch styling, with a flatter face, for subtle smartness at your fingertips. As with the Google Pixel Watch, neither is compatible with iOS so they won't work with an Apple phone.

You'll have a smoother set-up experience – and access to more features, such as blood pressure monitoring and the ability to take ECGs – if you're using a Samsung phone, too.

These watches run off Wear OS, like the Pixel, but have access to fewer apps. They do have some cool features that the Google Pixel Watch doesn't, though, such as a skin temperature sensor and a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) feature for reporting on your body composition.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is the cheapest of the watches here. It's targeted at ordinary users after a classic-looking watch. The Galaxy Watch Pro 5 is bigger and heavier, and aimed at outdoor fitness fans. It's got some additional sporty features, such as advanced GPS tracking and the ability to share your running routes with other users so you can compare your stats. Both are also swimming pool-friendly.

You can also buy LTE versions if you want to be able to make and receive calls when you haven't got your phone with you.

See our full reviews of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro 5 to see how they measure up on battery life and tracking vs rivals.

Smart watches: pick your ecosystem

Your phone choice is often your starting point for determining your smartwatch options. Unless you're planning on keeping things totally separate, you'll want something that is compatible and plays nicely with other key tech in your life.

Beyond that, it's about narrowing down the features most useful to you within your budget. Don't let your head get turned by gimmicky extras, but think about what your day-to-day needs are and which watch will match that best.

Battery life and accuracy are easy to take for granted, but we've found big differences between products – and there's no point having a watch that sounds fantastic on paper, but spends more time plugged in than on your wrist.

See our full list of smartwatch reviews to see how the latest models fared in our independent tests and find the best for your lifestyle.