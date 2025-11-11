How to earn and maximise your loyalty points before Christmas

With many shoppers starting to plan ahead for Christmas, now’s a good time to make your loyalty points work harder.

Most schemes reward you with points you can swap for vouchers or discounts, but usually at a slow rate of around one point per £1 spent. The key to saving isn’t spending more – it’s knowing how to earn and redeem points smartly.

Here Which? shares 6 ways you can build up loyalty points quickly, and how best to maximise them afterwards.

1. Time your shop around bonus offers

A quick way to get more loyalty points is to look for bonus offers. Stores often give you double or triple points for buying certain things or shopping at certain times. You also often get extra points when it’s your birthday.

Try timing your regular shop around these offers. Stocking up on essentials when bonus points are available gives your total a quick lift without spending more than you planned.

You can usually find these offers through the retailer’s app or website – and look out for seasonal promotions in the lead-up to Christmas.

It's also good to look at whether a loyalty scheme has bonuses for certain groups. For example, Boots Advantage card has its Over 60s Reward and its Parenting Club scheme which gives certain advantage card holders 8 points per £1 spent on specific Boots branded products, which is double the standard rate.

2. Plan where to fill up your car

Major petrol stations have free loyalty schemes where you can earn points and get money off your fuel.

For example, Shell Go+ provides instant money off fuel and shop purchases, while Esso stations often partner with Tesco and Sainsbury’s to allow customers to collect Nectar or Tesco Clubcard points at certain sites.

Supermarkets like Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, and Morrisons also allow drivers to earn their specific loyalty points when filling up at their own forecourts.

Loyalty scheme How many points do you earn? Number of forecourts Tesco Clubcard Earn 1 point per two litres of fuel you buy at Tesco filling stations.

Over 400 (not including Esso)

Tesco Clubcard (Esso deal)

At Esso with Tesco Express sites, earn 1 point per £3 spent on fuel and 1 point per £1 spent in-store.

Nearly 200

Sainsbury's Nectar (including Esso) Collect 1 Nectar point per litre at Sainsbury’s petrol stations, plus 1 point per £1 on other shopping.

Over 300 (not including Esso)

Morrisons More

You earn 5 Morrisons More points for every litre of fuel you purchase.

Over 300 Asda Rewards Earn 0.5% of your fuel spend back in your Asda Rewards cashpot at select forecourts.

Over 320 Shell Go + 1 point for every litre of Maingrade fuel, 2 points for every litre of Shell V-Power fuel, and 1 point for every kWh of charging at participating Shell Recharge Charge Points. Plus 1 point for every £1 spent on 'participating products'.

Over 1000

BPme

Earn 1 point per litre, or 2 points per litre on BP Ultimate fuels, plus points on in-store and car wash purchases.

Over 1,200

3. Take part in bonus challenges

Some loyalty schemes run challenges that reward you with lump sums of points once you complete simple tasks – such as making three separate purchases or buying from a new product range.

For example, Sainsbury’s Nectar ‘Count up to Christmas’ challenge gives shoppers personalised tasks based on their habits, with extra points added when they’re completed.

Asda Rewards also sets regular 'missions' where members can grow their Cashpot faster by buying star products or meeting small spend targets – like £20 on meat, £10 on cards, or three L’Oréal items.

These offers can be worthwhile if you plan your usual shopping around them, just avoid buying things you don’t need.

4. Redeem your points for the best value

To get the most from your balance, look for ways to stretch your points beyond simple money-off vouchers.

Tesco Clubcard members can often double their voucher value by redeeming them with reward partners such as PizzaExpress, Cineworld and English Heritage. A £5 voucher, for example, can become £10 when spent this way.

Nectar points can be swapped for British Airways Avios, or spent on Eurostar tickets, hotel stays through Nectar Hotels, and experiences such as the London Eye and SEA LIFE aquariums. While Nectar doesn’t offer a 'double value' option, seasonal bonuses can temporarily increase the rate.

If you’re planning a trip or day out, it’s worth saving your points for one of these promotions to make them go further.

5. Link your loyalty card

Some loyalty schemes allow you to earn points through purchases from other retailers too. Sainsbury’s Nectar scheme allows you to link your account to its partner retailers such as Asos, Dunelm, Holland & Barrett, plus many more.

To earn the points, you will need to visit Nectar.com and select a retailer. Then you need to click 'shop online' and you'll be taken to the retailer's website to make your purchase as normal.

Morrisons has also launched ‘More Points’ which lets you earn points online with partners like Asos, eBay, and Just Eat. Virgin Red, a free loyalty scheme open to anyone, allows you to earn points with various Virgin Group brands and other partners, including Debenhams, M&S, and Currys PC World.

6. Fill out surveys

You can earn supermarket loyalty points or vouchers by taking surveys through legitimate survey platforms.

For instance, Nectar Canvass is the official survey site for the Nectar program covering Sainsbury’s and Argos, where you receive points for sharing your opinions on products and services. Once completed, the points are then credited to your Nectar account.

While Tesco does not have a dedicated panel, other general survey sites like Valued Opinions or Toluna often allow you to choose Tesco gift cards as a reward option.

However, it is important to remember that these surveys require time and effort, and the rewards are not always high, so you will need to complete several to gain a significant boost in points or payment.

