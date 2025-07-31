How to make your smartphone faster

If you've had your current phone for years, you might have noticed it slowing down, taking longer to load apps and switch between tasks. Fortunately, there are ways to improve performance without spending big on a new device.



Having a limited amount of space left on your smartphone can have an impact on its speed, as can out-of-date apps, battery issues, resource-hogging widgets and poor data signal.

Below, we reveal some tips on how to get things running more smoothly, how to know when it's time to replace your device, plus Which? members will see information on Best Buy tech that can help.

Is your phone too old?

First up, it's worth addressing what could be the elephant in the room – the age of your phone. While many phones could have the potential to last for ten years or more (with the odd battery replacement thrown in), they are limited by the duration of software support – how long a phone will continue to receive updates from the manufacturer.

When these end, you could find it becomes sluggish as bug fixes are no longer available to correct issues, some apps may stop working altogether, and importantly, it's more vulnerable to new security threats. If your phone is over three or four years old, a replacement might be the best option. But don't buy a new one until you have to – our phone support calculator will let you know how much life it has left.

There's no need to spend a lot on a replacement phone either. Our mobile phone reviews reveal Best Buys for around £400, and Great Value models for under £200. Just make sure you run the phone past our calculator to see how long it'll last, before you buy.

1. Restart your phone

Here's a quick thing to try straight away. Restarting your phone can immediately help speed things up by essentially clearing the decks of any clutter left by apps that you've been using since you last restarted.

It's generally a good idea to restart your phone once a week. You may even be able to set up a schedule to remind you – search for 'restart' in your phone's settings. If this doesn't help, read on for more tips.

2. Clear space on your phone

At a glance: Take a moment to clear files off your smartphone that you don't need. If your mobile is crammed with pictures and videos and low on space as a result, it could be the reason your device is running slower than usual.

On iPhone, try this: Tap Settings > General > iPhone Storage . Here, you'll see an overview of files on your phone. Identify the largest segments in the chart and explore the Recommendations section for space-saving tips.

Tap > > . Here, you'll see an overview of files on your phone. Identify the largest segments in the chart and explore the section for space-saving tips. On Android, try this: Download the Files by Google app if it's not pre-installed. Open the app, tap Settings and choose Clean. Work your way through each section of the app. When you're done, tap Settings again and select Bin – consider deleting those files permanently.

You can also consider storing files in the cloud, using services such as Google Drive, iCloud or Dropbox, if you're not convinced they need to remain on your device.

For even more tips, check in with our dedicated guide on how to free up space on your phone.

At a glance: App updates and new operating system (OS) releases are designed to fix security flaws and improve performance. They might also address bugs that were accidentally introduced in earlier versions.

On iPhone, try this: Head to the App Store , select your profile picture and scroll down to see available app updates. To check for OS updates, try Settings > General > Software Update .

Head to the , select your profile picture and scroll down to see available app updates. To check for OS updates, try > > . On Android, try this: Open the GooglePlay Store, tap your profile picture and choose Manage apps and device > Update all. Then, to check for OS updates, tap Settings > System > Software Update or System update (depending on your model).

Check in with our mobile phone security guide to see how long mobile phones are supported with important software and security updates, and find out what to do if you're at risk.

4. Check your battery health

At a glance: An ageing battery can slow your smartphone, reduce charging speed and shorten battery life – this is particularly frustrating when you're travelling somewhere without convenient charging points.

On iPhone, try this: Open Settings > Battery and scroll down to Battery Health & Charging . Check Maximum Capacity – if it's low, you can consider arranging a battery replacement through Apple, either by booking an appointment or sending the device by post. For an iPhone 16, this would cost around £95. Apple's website states that its warranty doesn’t cover batteries that 'wear down from normal use.'

Open > and scroll down to . Check – if it's low, you can consider arranging a through Apple, either by booking an appointment or sending the device by post. For an iPhone 16, this would cost around £95. Apple's website states that its warranty doesn’t cover batteries that 'wear down from normal use.' On Android, try this: Open Settings and select Battery > Battery health. Here, you can view battery health status and read tips to potentially extend its lifespan. You'll also see Battery capacity on this screen, described as 'an estimated percentage of charge the battery can currently hold compared to a new standard battery.' On Pixel, Google notes that battery capacity decreases over time.

You can also check your phone’s settings to see which apps are draining your battery the most. If the apps at the top of this list are ones you rarely use, it might be time to uninstall them.

On iOS, go to Settings > Battery. Scroll down to Battery usage by app for a percentage breakdown. On Android, try Settings > Battery > Battery usage. Examine the list of apps under the View by apps button. (See also: Easy ways to improve battery life on iPhone and Android.)

Which phones have good battery life?

If you think you'd be better off buying a new smartphone rather than replacing the battery in your current handset, our expert reviews can help. We've tested a selection of Best Buy smartphones in our lab that score 5 out of 5 in our overall battery tests, including the following models.

5. Cut down on widgets

At a glance: Although widgets are useful for quick updates, they refresh content in the background. Removing some of them might improve performance, especially on older devices.

On iPhone, try this: Press and hold on a widget to select it, then choose Remove .

on a widget to select it, then choose . On Android, try this: Press and hold on a widget to select it, then drag it up to the Remove button at the top of your homescreen.

If you use widgets for information like weather or news headlines, consider replacing them with dedicated apps that you can open only when needed. Live or animated widgets, such as step trackers or stock market tickers, are more resource-intensive compared to static widgets.

6. Check mobile and wi-fi strength

At a glance: Your mobile might feel slow because of a poor internet connection.

If your phone is slow to load content, the problem could be with your internet connection rather than the device itself. A good starting point is to check the strength of the signal you're using. A weak signal means you'll struggle to load web pages, download files or send emails.

On iPhone, try this: Open Settings > Wi-Fi and check the visual indicator next to the name of your network. If it's showing a single bar, the signal is weak. For mobile data, go to Settings > Mobile Data .

Open > and check the visual indicator next to the name of your network. If it's showing a single bar, the signal is weak. For mobile data, go to > . On Android, try this: Go to Settings > Internet. Tap the cog icon next to the hotspot you're connected to and see Signal strength. If it's listed as Fair or Poor, that might explain why your phone is loading content slowly. For mobile data, on the same page, tap the cog icon next to your carrier name.

Assuming your wi-fi signal is the issue, try moving closer to the router or invest in an extender. If it's your mobile data, see our mobile network coverage map. You may be able to switch to a provider that offers better reception in your area.

Wi-fi extenders in the Which? test lab

If you don't have a wi-fi extender just yet, you'll be pleased to hear that we've put a selection of models through their paces. The best of the bunch effortlessly give your router a boost and resolve your wi-fi coverage problem.

At the time of writing, the following wi-fi extenders are the highest-scoring models we've tested.

7. Manage your notifications

At a glance: Silencing non-essential notifications can cut background activity and reduce distractions, helping your phone feel more responsive.

On iPhone, try this: To manage alerts from a specific app, swipe the notification to the left and then choose Options . From here, you can choose between Mute for 1 Hour , Mute for Today or Turn Off .

To manage alerts from a specific app, and then choose . From here, you can choose between , or . On Android, try this: When you receive a notification, long-press it and choose Turn off notifications. To adjust your notification settings without waiting for a message to appear, go to Settings > Notifications > App notifications.

For more details, including how to use focus mode to improve your productivity, see our guide on the easy way to get rid of annoying phone notifications.

8. Factory reset (if all else fails)

At a glance: This deletes all apps, settings and personal data on your phone, returning the device to the state it was in when you bought it.



On iPhone, try this: You can back up files by going to Settings, tapping your profile picture and choosing iCloud . When you're ready, go to Settings > Transfer or reset iPhone > Erase all content and settings .

You can back up files by going to tapping your and choosing . When you're ready, go to > > . On Android, try this: You can back up files by going to Settings > System > Backup. When you're ready, go to Settings > System > Reset options > Erase all data (factory reset).

