How to fix slow tech: speed up your computer, phone, wi-fi and more

Whether it's a laptop that takes forever to start up, a phone screen that keeps freezing mid-scroll, or wi-fi that grinds to a halt in certain rooms, slow tech can be a source of endless frustration.

The good news is that there are ways to speed up almost all your tech and claim back that wasted time. Just by changing a few simple settings, or carrying out a spot of digital housekeeping, you can turn a laggy PC, Mac, phone or tablet into a lightning-fast machine. Even your wi-fi and broadband speeds can get a serious boost – and often without spending a penny.

Below, we offer effective ways to speed up every device in your home. Work through our step-by-step checklist until everything’s running smoothly again.

Jump to: Speed up your computer | Speed up your phone or tablet | Speed up your wi-fi | Speed up your printer | Speed up your TV

Based on an article originally published in the June/July 2025 issue of Which? Tech magazine.

Speed up your Windows PC or Mac

Restart your computer

It might sound like a cliché, but turning your computer off and on again can provide a genuine performance boost.

On Windows: click Power > Restart .

click > . On a Mac: click Restart.

A full restart clears your Ram, freeing up valuable system memory. It also applies any outstanding updates, flushes your system cache and resets background processes. This clears out temporary files and terminates system activities that can drag down speed.

If you think your PC might be due an upgrade, see our guide to the best laptops.

Disable startup apps

Slow startup is usually caused by apps that run automatically when your PC or Mac boots up. You can disable most startup apps — and re-enable any later, if you decide you need them. You should always leave security apps enabled.

On Windows : right-click the taskbar and select Task Manager, then click Startup apps (Windows 11) or Startup (Windows 10) — If you don’t see this option, click More details to reveal it. Now, right-click on any you don’t need, then select Disable .

: right-click the taskbar and select then click (Windows 11) or (Windows 10) — If you don’t see this option, click to reveal it. Now, right-click on any you don’t need, then select . On a Mac: go to System Settings > General > Login Items. Click any unnecessary apps listed under Open at Login, then click the minus (-) button that's underneath.

Check for updates

Windows and macOS frequently receive updates that fix bugs, plug security holes and optimise your system. Making sure you have the latest updates installed can resolve performance-related software issues and make your operating system run more efficiently.

On Windows: go to Settings > Windows Update (Update & Security in Windows 10) to check for and install the latest updates.

go to > in Windows 10) to check for and install the latest updates. On a Mac: click System Settings > General > Software Update.

Official support for Windows 10 ends this year, meaning Microsoft will no longer offer fixes or security updates after that date. For details, see 6 ways to prepare for the end of Windows 10 security support.



Update your apps

If there’s a specific app or program slowing you down, updating it could improve its performance.

On Windows: click the Microsoft Store icon on the taskbar, then Library > Apps > Update all .

click the on the taskbar, then > > . On a Mac: click the Apple logo > App Store > Updates > Update All.

For any application you’ve installed from outside of your device’s app store, look in the File or Help menus for an option to check for updates. Otherwise, head to the developer’s website or download webpage to see if there’s a newer version available.

Uninstall software you don’t need

Unwanted apps and programs can hog valuable storage space. They can also put a strain on Ram and CPU resources, especially if they launch at startup or run in the background.

On Windows: go to Settings > Apps > Installed apps (or Settings > Apps in Windows 10). Working through the list, click the three dots next to any apps you want to remove (or just click the app itself in Windows 10), then select Uninstall > Uninstall .

go to (or in Windows 10). Working through the list, click the three dots next to any apps you want to remove (or just click the app itself in Windows 10), then select . On a Mac: most apps can be uninstalled by opening a Finder window, navigating to the Applications folder (under Favourites), then right-clicking apps you don’t want and selecting Move to Bin. Some apps come with their own built-in uninstaller. If so, this will be in the Applications folder — double-click it to run.

Clean up your storage drive

Freeing up storage by deleting junk files can allow important system functions, such as swap memory, to work more efficiently and improve performance.

On Windows: go to Settings > System > Storage > Temporary files .

go to . On a Mac: go to System Settings > General > Storage to remove files you don't need.

Investing in an extra storage device can also help you manage your files, so see our guide to the best external hard drives.

If you have lots of apps or browser tabs open at the same time, this can use up system memory and slow performance, especially on older hardware. You may also want to scan your device for malware. Malware can slow things down or, worse, compromise your personal security. See which software, including free software, we recommend in our pick of the best antivirus.

Speed up your phone or tablet

Restart your device

As with computers, restarting can cure a number of problems that might be slowing down your phone or tablet.

Some apps consume excess storage or use up Ram in the background, even if they’re closed. Restarting wipes your device’s Ram clean and forces background processes to close. Restarting will also automatically clear out temporary files and can fix minor software glitches that can make apps and system functions unresponsive.

On newer iPhones and iPads without a Home button: press and hold either the volume button and the top or side button until the power-off screen appears. On older Apple devices, hold the top or side button down. On all devices, swipe the Slide to power off button to the right, then wait 30 seconds and hold down the side or top button until the Apple logo appears.

press and hold either the volume button and the top or side button until the power-off screen appears. On older Apple devices, hold the top or side button down. On all devices, swipe the to the right, then wait 30 seconds and hold down the side or top button until the Apple logo appears. On most Android devices: holding down the power button for a few seconds will bring up a screen showing a Restart option. Some models require you to press the power button and volume up at the same time. If you don't see a Restart option, choose Power off, then wait 30 seconds for the device to shut down and press the power button to restart it.

Check for updates

Whether you have an Apple or Android device, your phone or tablet’s operating system is continually being improved. Often this is to fix security flaws as they're discovered, but it's also to optimise your device's performance and address software bugs that might prevent it from working smoothly.

It's also a good idea to set your device to keep apps updated automatically – this can iron out performance issues.

On an iPhone or iPad: tap Settings > General > Software Update to check for the latest updates for your device. You can also tap Settings > Apps > App Store and make sure the App Updates setting is switched on.

tap > > to check for the latest updates for your device. You can also tap > > and make sure the setting is switched on. On Android: tap Settings > System > Software Update or System update (depending on your model). To keep apps updated, open the Google Play Store app, tap your profile picture, then tap Settings > Network preferences> Auto-update apps – it's best to select Update over Wi-Fi only so that you don't use up your mobile data allowance.

If your phone is so old it no longer receives security updates, you need to think about buying a replacement. Our guide to the best smartphones can help you choose wisely.

Disable background app refresh

Background app refresh (iOS) or background data (Android) is enabled by default and allows apps to look for and download new content automatically – a news or weather app might regularly check for the latest headlines or forecasts, for example.

Switching this off won’t stop apps from working. They’ll just wait until you open them to refresh their content, instead of quietly slowing down your device in the background.

On an iPhone or iPad: you can turn off background app refresh for all apps at once or select individual apps to disable by tapping Settings > General > Background App Refresh .

you can turn off background app refresh for all apps at once or select individual apps to disable by tapping . On Android: tap Settings > Apps > See all apps and tap each app individually. Now tap Mobile data and Wi-Fi, then tap the switch next to Background data to turn it off.

Delete apps you don’t need

Getting rid of apps you no longer use can improve speed, as it reduces the number of apps that are potentially launching at startup or running processes and refreshing in the background.

On an iPhone or iPad: tap and hold an app icon, then tap Remove App to delete it.

tap and hold an app icon, then tap to delete it. On Android: open the Google Play Store app, tap your profile picture, then tap Manage apps and devices > Manage. Tick the boxes next to any apps you want to remove, then tap the bin icon.

If a particular app is not responding, try force-closing it or restarting your device, as the app could be hogging the CPU or memory – even if it’s frozen. Using your device in extreme temperatures can also have a noticeable impact on its performance and battery life, so avoid doing so where possible. See also: iPhone tricks you really need to know about

Speed up your wi-fi

Restart your router

Restarting your router (and your modem, if your router is a third-party model and the modem isn't built in) should be the first thing to try if you’re experiencing any kind of wi-fi slowdown or connection problems. This instantly clears any potential network congestion or IP conflicts by resetting all active connections. It will also re-establish a fresh connection to your internet service, which can fix any instabilities you may have been experiencing.

Restarting is usually done by unplugging the mains cable from your router (and your modem, if separate) and waiting 30–60 seconds, then plugging it back in and waiting for all the lights on the front to stabilise.

Even if you’re not currently experiencing any wi-fi issues, it’s worth restarting your router periodically to keep your network running smoothly.

Move your router

Where your router lives can have a big impact on wi-fi speeds. That’s because wireless performance can be affected by obstructions like walls, doors, ceilings and furniture, or by interference from other appliances and electronic devices.

Positioning your router somewhere in the middle or central location in your home can avoid these types of disruptions, boosting both coverage and speed.

Change your wi-fi channel

Wi-fi networks work by using different channels within the wireless radio band. So, if you live in a built-up area and any of your neighbours use the same wi-fi channel as you (or one that overlaps with yours), this can result in signal congestion and interference, which can slow down your connection.

You can use free tools, such as NetSpot (on the Mac App Store) or WiFi Analyzer (Microsoft Store), to reveal nearby wi-fi networks and see which channels they’re using. If any use channels that are overlapping yours, you may need to change your wi-fi network’s channel manually. This is usually done by logging into your router’s configuration utility with an admin password and changing channels within the wireless settings. The precise process will vary, so refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Best broadband deals – our experts have hand-picked the best value broadband-only, broadband and phone, and broadband and TV deals from the cheapest providers.

Update firmware

Router firmware updates sometimes issue updates to improve wi-fi speeds and reliability by enhancing performance, fixing bugs and improving security. The process of updating firmware depends on your device, so take a look at the manufacturer’s instructions. In most cases, you’ll need to log in to your router’s configuration utility and then look for the firmware settings.

It’s worth disconnecting any wireless devices you don’t use, as this will help reduce network congestion and free up bandwidth – turning the devices off is the easiest way to achieve this. If you’re still struggling with wi-fi speeds in certain areas of your home, you may need to consider upgrading your router or investing in one of the best wi-fi extenders or a mesh system.

Speed up your printer

If your printer is taking ages to produce documents or photos, it’s worth checking your connections. For printers that connect wirelessly, see our wi-fi tips, above. Check the print queue, too – sometimes a backlog of print jobs can hold things up, and you may need to cancel older print jobs.

It’s also worth making sure your print settings aren’t slowing you down. Printing at best quality, for example, takes longer than printing at normal or draft quality. Similarly, printing in colour can be slower than printing in black and white on some models. And double-sided printing can be slower on some models.

Running your printer’s maintenance routine to clean print heads and keep the ink nozzles clear, and updating its firmware can also improve performance.

Does your printer cost a fortune to run? We can help you save money – check in with our guide to the best home printers.

Speed up your TV

If your TV is struggling to stream from apps including BBC iPlayer and Netflix, it could be a wi-fi or broadband problem (see speed up your wi-fi).

You could consider connecting your TV or streaming box using an ethernet cable, as this will provide the fastest, most stable connection to the internet.

However, sometimes it’s not practical to string vast lengths of network cabling around your home. So you could consider using powerline adaptors that create a ‘virtual’ wired connection to your router over your home’s electrical wiring.

We don’t test powerline devices, but products from network brands such as Devolo and TP-Link are a good place to start. As with routers, how successful one is depends on how good your home wiring is.

Explore our pick of the best TVs to see which models have impressed us in our tough lab tests.

