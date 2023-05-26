Is Help to Buy coming back?

The government is remaining tight-lipped over rumours the Help to Buy scheme could be resurrected just months after it was drawn to a close.
Reports have been circling that the equity loan could be brought back to boost first-time buyer support.
Here, Which? delves into the rumour and looks at what options are available that could help first-time buyers onto the housing ladder now.
Help to Buy closed to new applicants in England last year and the final deadline to complete a purchase was 31 March 2023.
The most recent scheme allowed first-time buyers to borrow an equity loan to cover up to 20% (or 40% in London) of their property purchase price.
A Downing Street spokesman told us this week that 'supporting aspiring homeowners is a government priority', but stopped short of confirming whether Help to Buy will be returning.
'We are committed to delivering 300,000 new homes per year and are investing £11.5 billion to build the affordable, quality homes this country needs,' the spokesman said.
There could be a precedent for it coming back though. In Wales, Help to Buy has been extended until 2025.
The most recent government statistics show there were 383,903 properties bought using a Help to Buy equity loan between 1 April 2013 and 31 December 2022.
However, during its decade-long run, the scheme split opinion, with critics blaming it for inflating house prices.
A Which? investigation also found one in seven Help to Buy homes lose value making it harder to move up the property ladder.
It's not clear if the Help to Buy scheme will come back in England, but there are other schemes available now which could help first-time buyers buy a home:
Join us on our weekly audio show for the latest money news and personal finance hacks to help make you better off.Listen now
A major factor working against first-time buyers is the size of a deposit needed to purchase a house. According to Halifax, the average deposit put down is now more than £62,000.
This has priced out hundreds and thousands of potential buyers who are struggling to build savings in a cost of living crisis.
As a result, the government has extended its 95% mortgage guarantee scheme, which enables people to buy a property valued up to £600,000 with a 5% deposit.
Interest rates come at a premium, so expect to be paying back a substantial amount each month. But taking on a 95% mortgage could be your way of getting onto the property ladder. The tables below show the cheapest rates currently on the market:
|Lender
|Initial interest rate
|Revert rate
|Upfront fee
|Leeds Building Society
|5.29%
|6.99%
|£999
|Coventry Building Society
|5.3%
|6.99%
|£999
|Nationwide Building Society
|5.34%
|7.74%
|£999
Source: Moneyfacts. Rates correct as of 25 May 2023.
|Lender
|Initial interest rate
|Revert rate
|Upfront fee
|Digital Mortgages by Atom Bank
|4.89%
|6.99%
|None
|Nationwide Building Society
|4.89%
|7.74%
|£999
|Platform
|4.89%
|7.12%
|£1,499
Source: Moneyfacts. Rates correct as of 25 May 2023.
If you can afford to do so, a bigger deposit will save you money in the long run.
Stretching to a 10% deposit can make a big difference in your monthly repayments as the leading rate for a two-year fix is 4.82%, and 4.42% for a five-year fix.
To see the best rates for 90% mortgages, check out our best mortgage rates story which is updated weekly with the cheapest deals.
Mortgages with no deposits had faded into distant memory over the last decade, however, Skipton Building Society has brought the 100% mortgage back to life.
Aimed solely at helping renters, the Track Record Mortgage offers a five-year fixed-rate of 5.49%, with no additional product fees.
To be eligible, borrowers need to have a good recent track record of paying rent - giving proof of 12 consecutive months of rental payments over an 18-month period. The monthly mortgage payment also cannot exceed their average monthly rent from the past six months.