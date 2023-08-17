Medicine shortages: what to do if you can't get your prescription

Patients are facing drawn-out waits for prescriptions due to medicine shortages.

One quarter of Which? members who collected prescription medication in the past six months had to wait longer than usual due to low stock at their pharmacy.

Our June survey of 932 members who picked up prescriptions during that time also found one in eight (12%) experienced delays in their GP sending their order to the pharmacy, and 6% were given an alternative medication because the one they needed was out of stock.

What's causing prescription delays?

Medicine shortages happen periodically due to supply chain issues, but they’re worse than usual at the moment.

It's a global problem. US lawmakers are actively working on solutions, and EU legislators are pushing for laws to reduce dependency on chemical imports from China – which they believe will shore up the supply chain.

A perfect storm of overlapping issues are behind the current shortages, including shortages of some key ingredients, such as clarithromycin and amoxicillin (both used in antibiotics).

Some pharmaceutical companies have consolidated their activities into fewer factories too, meaning a manufacturing issue in one location can have a larger knock-on effect globally.

Regulatory changes, media coverage and changes in global demand have also had an impact. Some medicines – such as cold medicines including pholcodine – have been withdrawn from the UK market, leading to fewer choices for prescribers

Media coverage of conditions such as the menopause and ADHD have also increased demand in specific areas, putting resources under strain.

This, combined with recently announced closures of a large number of pharmacies (including Lloyds concessions in Sainsbury's stores and hundreds of Boot's stores), can all make life more difficult if you're trying to get hold of your regular prescriptions.

How to cope with prescription shortages

The best thing to do to avoid disruption, particularly if you rely on regular medication, is to keep on top of your repeat ordering requests, leaving plenty of time before you are due to run out. At least seven days is advisable.

There's less room for manoeuvre these days, as some GP practices limit the length of a repeat prescription (for example two months's worth rather than three) to minimise the risk of wasted drugs.

Some pharmacy services will manage the process for you, even delivering your prescription for free, which could be handy if you know you struggle to keep track.

What to do if there's a problem

Pharmacists are used to dealing with occasional shortages, so seek their advice.

They might give you a smaller quantity of your medicine and ask you to collect the rest when it arrives. In some cases, they might give you the same medication from a different brand to the one prescribed as an alternative.

If you need your medication urgently, you can transfer your prescription to a different pharmacy (if you or your pharmacist can find one that does have it in stock).

You may need to contact your GP to resend the prescription if it’s already been sent, however. See the NHS guide to nominating a pharmacy for more details.

If you have any concerns about how shortages might affect your health, speak to your pharmacist or GP.

Can I get my prescription drugs online instead?

Don’t be tempted to turn to online pharmacies offering behind-the-counter medication without the need for a prescription, as this is illegal and the medicine could be fake or dangerous, particularly if it's in high demand and in short supply.

If you're using an online pharmacy for regular repeat prescriptions, or to buy non-prescription medication, check the General Pharmaceutical Council’s register to make sure it’s a legitimate seller.

