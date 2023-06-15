Sainsbury's Lloyds Pharmacy closures: what you need to know

Patients who collect their prescriptions from Sainsbury's will need to make alternative arrangements - as of 13 June all 237 Lloyds Pharmacy branches at the supermarket have closed down.

Lloyds Pharmacy has operated Sainsbury's pharmacy counters since 2015. The branch closures will leave hundreds of Sainsbury's supermarkets with no pharmacy services, and many patients will need to have their prescriptions sent to different local pharmacies.

Previously, the pharmacy chain had announced it would part ways with Sainsbury's 'over the course of 2023', so the total shutdown less than halfway through the year may come as a shock to some.

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said:

'At the start of this year Lloyds Pharmacy announced its decision to withdraw pharmacy services from Sainsbury’s stores. Since then, we have been working with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs.

'We are currently finalising how the space vacated by Lloyds Pharmacy will be used on a permanent basis and this will vary by store. Customers may notice some temporary adjustments in aisles where pharmacy counters are being removed and we would like to thank everyone for bearing with us while we make these changes.'

Prescription problems

If you used to collect your prescriptions from Sainsbury's, you'll need to find a new way to get hold of them.

Several former customers have taken to social media to complain of issues with the Lloyds Pharmacy closures.

Some say their prescriptions have still been sent to Sainsbury's even though the Lloyds Pharmacy branch had already closed. The system shows their order as fulfilled, so getting it sent out again somewhere else has been a headache.

Lloyds Pharmacy told Which? it has been helping patients find suitable alternative pharmacies as part of the closure, and that you can find out more on its FAQ webpage .

How to change your nominated pharmacy

You can change your nominated pharmacy in the NHS app, or by talking to your GP.

If you use the NHS app, you'll be able to search for nearby pharmacies and select one from a list. Your GP should be able to advise you about which pharmacies are nearby.

On its FAQ page, Lloyd's says if your prescription had already been issued, you can ask another pharmacy to check if the prescription has been put back 'onto the spine' and if so they can arrange collection for you. Otherwise you'll need to go back to your GP to issue a new one.

What to do if Sainsbury's was your only local pharmacy

While some patients will be able to easily switch their prescriptions to another nearby pharmacy, others might find it more difficult.

Sainsbury's didn't provide a direct answer to Which?'s questions on whether it planned to have pharmacies in its stores in the future. For now at least, you'll need to find an alternative.

For regular or repeat prescriptions, consider getting your medication delivered straight to your home instead. All the major high street pharmacy chains offer a delivery service for NHS prescriptions, and it's usually free.

How to set up home delivery for prescriptions

Unlike when changing your nominated pharmacy, you won't be able to do this in the NHS app. Instead, you'll need to register online with a pharmacy that does home delivery:

Some brands offer reminders to re-order your meds in good time, and allow you to manage prescriptions for family members too.

Some online-only pharmacies also offer a free delivery service for prescriptions, but make sure you opt for a legitimate seller.

You'll need to look for evidence the pharmacy is registered with the GPhC and you can check the registration number on the General Pharmaceutical Council website. Find out more in the GPhC guide to buying medicines safely online .

How to talk to a pharmacist or manage ad-hoc health issues

Life is slightly trickier if you need to drop in for ad-hoc health advice, or to pick up medication that needs sign-off from a pharmacist. Sainsburys might still have basic options in its medicine aisles, but you'll lose the benefit of expert advice and behind-the-counter options.

Most pharmacies have online consultation services (confusingly often labelled as 'online doctors') which offer free advice and access to treatment for everyday health and travel issues.

You'll pay for the medicine itself, as you would in-store, and you'll often get a questionnaire to check eligibility rather than a conversation, but there is usually a chat option if you need it:

Boots online doctor - everyday health needs via consultation form reviewed by pharmacist

- everyday health needs via consultation form reviewed by pharmacist Lloyds Pharmacy online doctor - everyday health needs via consultation, plus private Video GP appointments (incurs a charge - from £14.99 per month, cost of any medication prescribed included)

- everyday health needs via consultation, plus private Video GP appointments (incurs a charge - from £14.99 per month, cost of any medication prescribed included) Superdrug online doctor - everyday health needs via consultation form reviewed by pharmacist

- everyday health needs via consultation form reviewed by pharmacist Well online clinic - everyday health needs via consultation form reviewed by pharmacist

Lloyd's closures show pharmacy system under strain

Recently, prime minister Rishi Sunak announced new proposals planned for the winter that would allow pharmacists to prescribe medicines including antibiotics without the need for GP signoff, in an effort to free up GP appointments.

Recently, prime minister Rishi Sunak announced new proposals planned for the winter that would allow pharmacists to prescribe medicines including antibiotics without the need for GP signoff, in an effort to free up GP appointments.

The pharmacy sector itself, however, is already straining from increased demand - and the closure of these 237 pharmacy branches could pile on even more pressure.

Janet Morrison, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy England, told Which?:

'These closures are deeply worrying and one of the clearest signals yet of just how much community pharmacies are struggling to make ends meet. Pharmacies are being chronically underfunded, with funding for community pharmacies being cut by 30% over the past seven years in real terms: combined with escalating costs, this has led to more extreme pressures on pharmacies than ever before. We know that many are at breaking point and this needs to be remedied immediately to protect access to pharmacy services.'

'When any pharmacy closes the impact on patients and local communities can be devastating. Other pharmacies locally will be braced for even more pressures as they try to cope with the increased demand and extra patients – but in their current fragile state, some pharmacies may simply not be able to cope.'

