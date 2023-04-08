Mortgage support: rule change means thousands more now qualify for help

Increased mortgage support has been introduced for 200,000 extra benefit claimants following what's been called a 'common sense' move by the government.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has reformed its Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI) loan scheme in the wake of heightened financial struggles for homeowners.

Under the changes - which were brought into play last week - more Universal Credit claimants are now eligible for help with their mortgage payments.

Here, we detail what the government's mortgage aid package is, who can qualify and what other methods of support are on hand for those at risk of falling into arrears.

What is the Support for Mortgage Interest loan scheme?

SMI is a government support scheme which helps struggling homeowners cover the cost of some of the interest on their mortgage, or interest costs if you've taken out a loan to make certain home improvements, such as repairs to keep a property habitable or to adapt it for people with disabilities.

It does not help towards the amount you borrow - only the interest. But with mortgage interest rates currently averaging over 5% for two- and five-year fixes, a helping hand could prove crucial.

The money is paid in the form of a loan, which you'll need to repay - with interest - whenever you come to sell your home, or transfer the ownership to someone else.

You'll usually get help paying the interest on up to £200,000 of your loan or mortgage. The interest rate used by the government to calculate the amount of SMI you’ll get is currently 2.09%.

Who is eligible for SMI?

To be eligible, you usually need to be receiving one of the following benefits:

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-based Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Pension Credit

The following criteria needs to be met in order to qualify for SMI:

Government support package Eligibility Income Support, Jobseeker's Allowance or Employment and Support Allowance Must have been receiving one of these for at least 39 weeks in a row before you can claim SMI Universal Credit Must have been receiving Universal Credit for three months in a row before you can claim SMI Pension Credit Can start claiming SMI from the date you start receiving Pension Credit

Providing you still meet the qualifying conditions, there is no time limit on how long you can receive SMI for.

Find out more: how to apply for Universal Credit

What are the recent eligibility changes?

Previously, Universal Credit claimants would need to have been unemployed for nine consecutive months before they could access an SMI loan.

However, as of 3 April, that timeline has been reduced to just three months. Anyone who qualifies will automatically be offered the mortgage support.

The government says the change will give 200,000 extra people faster access to the support scheme.

The initiative has also been opened up to Universal Credit claimants who are employed, meaning you can now earn a wage and still qualify for SMI. There was previously a strict zero-earning rule, which resulted in support ending once claimants secured a job.

‘Rule changes can help fend off repossession fears’

The reforms have been welcomed by the Building Societies Association (BSA), which describes the move as a ‘common-sense change from the government’.

Paul Broadhead, head of mortgage and housing policy at the BSA, said: ‘Enabling access to the loan much earlier could well be the difference between a family keeping a roof over their heads or them facing the prospect of their home being repossessed and having to find an alternative, government supported, rental accommodation.’

Find out more: when can my lender repossess the property?

What needs to be paid back?

As the Support for Mortgage Interest scheme comes in the form of a loan, it will eventually need to be paid back by the claimant when they sell or pass the property ownership to someone else.

Just like a normal loan, it attracts interest which compounds over time.

This means those who are supported by the scheme will have to repay the amount the state paid into their mortgage - plus interest.

The current interest rate set by the government is 3.03%. It can go up or down, but it will not change more than twice in a year.

The government says no one will be asked to sell their home in order to repay the loan. If needed, claimants can contact the DWP about transferring the loan to a new home.

You can find out more on how to make repayments in the government's full SMI guide .

How else can you get help with your mortgage?

With more than 1.4 million homeowners facing significant interest rate hikes when their fixed-term mortgages come to an end this year, many people may end up struggling to pay higher mortgage costs - but may not be eligible for the SMI scheme.

If you think you won't be able to make your mortgage payment, the first thing to do is contact your lender, as they might be able to offer one of the following options:

A temporary mortgage payment holiday: this involves your repayments being paused for a set period of time. However, interest will still be added to your loan during this time, so you'll likely pay more interest in the long run.

this involves your repayments being paused for a set period of time. However, interest will still be added to your loan during this time, so you'll likely pay more interest in the long run. A temporary switch to interest-only payments: you'll just pay the interest on your mortgage rather than the capital amount for a set period of time. However, this means your mortgage could take longer to pay off, as you won't be increasing the equity you own during this time.

you'll just pay the interest on your mortgage rather than the capital amount for a set period of time. However, this means your mortgage could take longer to pay off, as you won't be increasing the equity you own during this time. Extending the term of your mortgage: this is a longer-term option that will reduce your monthly payments, which will probably only be offered if you have a stable income, and may depend on your age.

Head to our guide to learn what to do if you can't pay your mortgage.

Mortgage support elsewhere in the UK

Homeowners in Scotland struggling with their payments may be eligible for the Home Owners' Support Fund . Measures can include the government buying a stake of your property to reduce your mortgage payments, or a social landlord buying your home and allowing you to live there as a tenant.

Some local authorities in Wales provide mortgage rescue schemes that can help struggling homeowners avoid repossession - you can find out more about how these work on the Shelter Cymru website .

Housing Rights Northern Ireland provides lots of onli ne support for people concerned about their mortgage payments.